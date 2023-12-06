Perkbox announces new CEO as it supercharges its response to the cost-of-living crisis

LONDON, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Perkbox, the largest independent UK perks and benefits provider, has appointed Doug Butler as CEO. With extensive financial and operational expertise, Butler will be charged with driving continued global growth, overseeing product innovation and ensuring continued customer success by helping businesses provide meaningful support to their employees.

Butler brings over 30 years of leadership experience to the position, having run businesses across the technology, telecommunications and the employment engagement sectors. Most recently, Butler served as CEO of Reward Gateway for over five years shepherding the company through significant growth prior to its acquisition by the French benefits provider Edenred. Prior to this, Butler co-founded and served as both CFO and President of Colocation Services - for infrastructure-as-a-service provider, Latisys - which was acquired in 2015 by Zayo Group.

In his role at Perkbox, Butler will focus on expanding the business and supporting clients with their HR and people challenges. The company advances its mission to connect and align businesses' people with their purpose through a market leading employee perks and benefits platform. Maximising global employee discounts for cost of living relief, while providing cultural enhancing recognition and reward technology solutions, will continue to be priorities for Butler and Perkbox.

Doug Butler, Chief Executive Officer commented:

"I am excited to continue my own employee engagement journey with Perkbox, a company I have long admired for its technical solutions, passion and creativity. Thousands of organisations rely on Perkbox to support their people globally with enhanced employee value propositions plus recognition and reward led culture initiatives, and I look forward to leading and contributing to this mission driven business."

Saurav Chopra, Co-founder & Executive Chairman commented:

"I am thrilled to welcome Doug to the Perkbox team. His formidable operational expertise and leadership, paired with a steadfast commitment to nurturing people-first and inclusive cultures, is exactly what Perkbox needs to amplify its mission. As we navigate cost-of-living challenges, Doug's vision will be instrumental in supporting more organisations and their employees. I am excited for the innovation and growth he will bring to our users and the Perkbox team."

About Perkbox

Perkbox is the global rewards and benefits platform that allows companies to care for, connect with and celebrate their employees, no matter where they are and what they want. With over 10 years' experience, Perkbox is trusted by thousands of companies with users across the globe. Its location agnostic globally available platform helps companies with diverse and dispersed workforces harmonise their Employee Value Proposition (EVP) — keeping each employee happy, healthy, and motivated.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1596310/3690203/Perkbox_Logo.jpg

Media Contact:

Ellie Carsley

Brands2Life for Perkbox

Tel: +44 207 592 1200

Perkbox@brands2life.com