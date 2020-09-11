Periscope by McKinsey Receives Badge of Excellence in the 2020 TPx Vendor Panorama Report

LONDON and NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Periscope by McKinsey, a suite of marketing and sales analytics solutions that help companies achieve sustainable revenue growth, today announced that it has received a Badge of Excellence and a Best-in-Class distinction in the POI 2020 TPx Vendor Panorama.

The Promotion Optimization Institute (POI) annually evaluates leading vendors in its TPx Vendor Panorama. This aims to help its manufacturing and retail partners to understand technology and related service options that can assist in improving promotional outcomes and driving profitable growth. This is the fifth year that Periscope by McKinsey has been highly rated.

Periscope was named Best in Class in five functional areas:

HQ Analytics and Insights

Collaboration – External

S&OP Capabilities

Artificial Intelligence

Revenue Growth Management (RGM)

The report highlights some of the main strengths of Periscope:

From the acquisition and preparation of data, to insight-based planning, to simulating the best possible promotion or price, this is where Periscope excels.

The tile-based landing page is exceptional because it presents the icon as a mini of the underlying report, which aids in recognizing and navigating to it.

The depth of experience working the promotion cycle for both manufacturers and retailers gives Periscope a hands-on understanding of what retailers are thinking about and struggling with.

Willingness and ability to manage data hygiene of retailer POS as well as other data sources.

Linkage between category management and TPO is a real plus because of how the insights can be easily brought to bear in the planning cycle.

Industry expertise and depth of talent base enable a focus that starts with the strategy and includes marketing as well as trade effects.

Periscope is differentiated by:

The level of automation and depth of the end-to-end offering of software and services.

Being a leader in pattern recognition through machine learning to help in answering the questions that people don't think to ask.

Focus on data management and enrichment to ensure a more favorable output.

Story boards for presenting insights to customers or internally are compelling because they are dynamic and make collaboration easier than building PowerPoints from scratch.

Zachary John, Partner at McKinsey and B2C pricing leader, said: "Our objective is to provide our enterprise customers with the tools they need to realise greater competitive advantage and improved efficiencies when it comes to promotion and pricing. This recognition from POI is testament to the fact that we are extremely well positioned to deliver on our objectives, and that we are strengthening our capabilities year on year to deliver impact for our clients. We are delighted to have been recognized in this important evaluation which is regarded as a key source of guidance by retailers and manufacturers around the world."

The report recommends evaluating Periscope when:

Companies want an analytical suite to enable promotion optimization including RGM.

A depth of capability is sought for a single/incremental area of expertise like post promotion analytics.

Expertise and the ability to deploy globally is required with adaptation to the local environment.

Companies want analytical power without overwhelming users with complexity.

The POI 2020 TPx Vendor Panorama excerpt can be accessed here.

About Periscope® by McKinsey

Founded in 2007, and now a part of the McKinsey Marketing & Sales Practice, the Periscope® by McKinsey platform combines world-leading intellectual property, prescriptive analytics, and cloud-based tools with expert support and training. It's a unique combination that drives revenue growth, both now and into the future. The platform offers a suite of Marketing & Sales solutions that accelerate and sustain commercial transformation for businesses. Periscope leverages its world-leading IP (largely from McKinsey but also other partners) and best-in-class technology to enable transparency into big data, create actionable insights and new ways of working that drive lasting performance improvement, and typically sustain a 2–7% increase in return on sales (ROS). With a truly global reach, the portfolio of solutions is comprised of: Insight Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Customer Experience Solutions, Category Solutions, Pricing Solutions, Performance Solutions, and Sales Solutions. These are complemented by ongoing client service and custom capability-building programs.

To learn more about how Periscope's solutions and experts are helping businesses continually drive better performance, visit www.mckinsey.com/periscope

About Marketing & Sales, McKinsey & Company

The mission of the McKinsey Marketing & Sales Practice is to help leaders of both consumer and business-to-business clients create Growth that Matters through meaningful transformations and marketing-driven profit. The practice helps its clients set their strategic direction, develop their marketing and sales capabilities, and connect their organization to realize the full potential of today's omnichannel opportunities. Clients benefit from McKinsey's experience in core areas of marketing such as branding, customer insights, marketing ROI, digital marketing, CLM pricing, and sales and channel management.

SOURCE Periscope By McKinsey