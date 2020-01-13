Periscope By McKinsey Included in Independent Analyst Firm Report on Retail Planning Providers

NEW YORK and LONDON, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Periscope® By McKinsey, which offers a suite of Marketing & Sales Analytics Solutions to help companies achieve sustainable revenue growth, today announced that it has been identified as a 'Large Vendor' and 'Specialist Solution' for Retail Planning in Forrester's 'Now Tech: Retail Planning, Q4 2019' report (December 24, 2019), by George Lawrie. The report provides an overview of 25 Retail Planning Providers to enable application development and delivery (AD&D) professionals to understand the value they can expect from a retail planning provider and select one based on size and functionality.

According to the report; "You can use retail planning solutions to optimize assortments for each market segment and store cluster by segmenting markets and clustering stores with similar patterns of trade; to forecast and shape demand; and to pre-position fulfilment inventory…Retail planning applications help retailers to create compelling assortments with the right level of availability at prices that foster loyalty, stimulate repeat buying, and increase customer lifetime value."

The report also states that; "Specialist Solutions…help retail merchants, marketers, and supply chain professionals to plan assortments for each customer segment and store cluster and to plan the best pricing, promotions, and orders. By contrast, they provide limited support for pack size optimization, inventory allocation between channels and locations, and visualizing the financial impact of changes in planned assortment. They provide specialist capabilities to support "next best action" decisions around processes like in-season markdown or reallocation of inventory from one location to another."

Brian Elliott, Founder, Senior Advisor & Head of Innovation at Periscope By McKinsey, said; "In retail, it's not just about holding the winning cards, it's also about playing them well to both achieve and sustain revenue and margin growth. As a leader in this space, Periscope's comprehensive approach spans the entire transformation journey, from data management and insights generation to fact-based decision-making and capability building."

He continued: "We're delighted to have been recognised by Forrester in this hugely relevant report. We believe it's further confirmation of the strength of our growing Periscope retail analytics and planning solutions, and the support that we provide medium and large sized retailers around the world on their merchandising and planning challenges."

Founded in 2007, the Periscope® By McKinsey platform combines world-leading intellectual property, prescriptive analytics and cloud based tools with expert support and training. It's a unique combination that drives revenue growth, both now and into the future. The platform offers a suite of Marketing & Sales solutions that accelerate and sustain commercial transformation for businesses. Periscope leverages its world-leading IP (largely from McKinsey but also other partners) and best-in-class technology to enable transparency into Big Data, create actionable insights and new ways of working that drive lasting performance improvement, and typically sustain a 2-7% increase in return on sales (ROS). With a truly global reach, the portfolio of solutions is comprised of: Insight Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Customer Experience Solutions, Category Solutions, Pricing Solutions, Performance Solutions and Sales Solutions. These are complemented by ongoing client service and custom capability building programs.

To learn more about how Periscope's solutions and experts are helping businesses continually drive better performance, visit http://www.periscope-solutions.com/

