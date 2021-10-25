Peripheral Intravenous Catheters Market (PIVCs) Size to Reach Revenues of USD 3,408.23 Million by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global peripheral intravenous catheters (PIVCs) market report.

The peripheral intravenous catheters (PIVCs) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 1.32% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

1. Short PIVCs are the most used intravenous catheters in critical care and emergency care settings compared to midline catheters accounting for a major share of over 73.60% in the global PIVCs market in 2020.

2. Conventional PIVCs accounted for the major share of over 65% in the global PIVCs market in 2020 as these have been the most preferred catheters for decades in healthcare settings.

3. In 2020, hospitals accounted for the major share of over 53% in the global PIVCs market due to the growing number of hospitalizations in intensive care and emergency departments for various treatments.

4. In 2020, North America dominated the global PIVCs market with a share of around 30% as this region has a large presence of major vendors offering a wide range of PIVCs to patients belonging to various age groups.

5. Major vendors are offering a wide range of midline PIVCs that are safe and made of medical-grade biomaterials to avoid any further complications associated with PIVCs.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, technology, end-user, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 7 key vendors and 16 other vendors

Peripheral Intravenous Catheters Market (PIVCs) – Segmentation

Short peripheral IV catheters are used in patients who cannot absorb medication orally due to illness. Peripheral vascular access devices are widely used in inpatient and outpatient settings. Such devices are a critical component in healthcare areas. Peripheral catheters are appropriate venous access devices for short-term therapies, generally less than seven days.

Conventional PIVCs are manufactured by several vendors and have a major market in emerging countries. There is a 49% success rate for safety PIVCs, while 50% of the conventional PIVCs placements required a second attempt of insertion in the skin.

Transformation in the healthcare sector has led to the use of a diverse range of IV catheters such as PIVCs. The market is witnessing the growing adoption of advanced PIVCs to minimize the risk of vessel intima. Advanced and safety PIVCs ensure adequate blood flow around the catheter, thereby reducing the risk of phlebitis in patients.

Peripheral Intravenous Catheters Market (PIVCs) by Product

Short Peripheral IV Catheters



Peripheral Midline IV Catheters

Peripheral Intravenous Catheters Market (PIVCs) by Technology

Conventional Peripheral IV Catheters



Safety Peripheral IV Catheters

Peripheral Intravenous Catheters Market (PIVCs) by End-User

Hospitals



Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Homecare



Others

Peripheral Intravenous Catheters Market (PIVCs) – Dynamics

Vascular access device selection is a combined effort with healthcare workers by understanding the condition, history, and infusion requirements of patients. By palpating, inspecting, and visualizing technology, the venous vasculature is viewed. Conventional methods for preparing blood vessels to insert PIVCs include utilizing a tourniquet for the enlargement of vessels. The vein visualization technology was developed for evaluating blood vessel health and detecting its pathway by identifying related anatomical structures that can support the insertion of a PIVC. Peripheral venous catheters are broadly used for providing medications, fluids, total parenteral nutrition, and examining blood sampling, especially in low birth-weight infants in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). In such infants, placing a PIVC is more difficult compared to adults as it is complex to find palpating veins and smaller vessel diameters due to less visibility in children.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Rise in Approval of Parenteral Drugs

Technological Advancements in Designing PIVCs

Increased Need to Reduce Needlestick Injuries

Expanding Population with Chronic & Lifestyle Diseases

Peripheral Intravenous Catheters Market (PIVCs) – Geography

In 2020, North America dominated the PIVCs market majorly due to its large pool of geriatric population with infectious diseases and chronic illnesses, which, in turn, increased admissions in ICU and emergency care where PIVCs are frequently required for managing patients. Technological advancements in PIVCs and the growing demand for safety PIVCs are further contributing to the growth of the market in this region. In addition, the presence of several established vendors in North America is highly enhancing its global dominance. North America has advanced hospital infrastructure which focuses on avoiding risks of infection and cross-contamination by opting for PIVCs such as closed/integrated IV catheters and midline catheters. As there is high awareness regarding PIVCs and their associated complications, the adoption of safety PIVCs is increasing rapidly in the region.

Peripheral Intravenous Catheters Market (PIVCs) by Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



Russia



Netherlands

APAC

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia



Philippines



Singapore

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey



South Africa



Saudi Arabia

Major Vendors

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Smiths Medical

Vygon

B. Braun Melsungen

Teleflex Incorporated

Terumo

Shanghai Puyi Medical Instruments

Other Prominent Vendors

AngioDynamics

Argon Medical Devices

Delta Med

Dukwoo Medical

EXELINT International

Greiner Bio-One International GmbH

Healthline Medical Products

ICU Medical

Medical Components

Medline Industries

Medsource Labs

Merit Medical Systems

Nipro

Qingdao Sinoland International Trade Co.

Retractable Technologies

Vogt Medical

Read some of the top-selling reports:

