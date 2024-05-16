Peripheral Artery Disease Market to Reach $10.8 billion, Globally, by 2035 at 7.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Peripheral Artery Disease Market by Product Type (Devices and Drugs), and End User (Hospitals and Specialty Clinics): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2035". According to the report, the "peripheral artery disease market" was valued at $4.5 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $10.8 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2024 to 2035.

Prime determinants of growth

The peripheral artery disease market is expected to grow significantly owing to rise in the prevalence of peripheral artery disease, surge in the geriatric population, and rise in the adoption of minimal invasive procedures. Furthermore, technological advancement in peripheral artery disease treatment devices is expected to present significant growth opportunities in the peripheral artery disease market.

Report coverage & details

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2035 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $4.5 billion Market Size in 2035 $10.8 billion CAGR 0.077 No. of Pages in Report 280 Segments covered Product Type, End User, and Region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of LAMEA Drivers Rise in prevalence of peripheral artery disease

Surge in the geriatric population

Rise in the adoption of the minimal invasive procedures Opportunity Technological advancement in peripheral artery disease treatment devices Restraint High cost of peripheral artery disease treatment devices



The drug segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By product type, the drug segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to dominate during the forecast period, accounting for three-fifths of the peripheral artery disease market revenue, owing to the regular need of drugs to control blood cholesterol levels to avoid progression of peripheral artery disease.

The hospitals segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By end user, the hospitals segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than half of peripheral artery disease market revenue owing to peripheral artery disease often requiring complex diagnostic procedures, medical management, and interventional treatments such as angioplasty, stenting, or bypass surgery. Hospitals are equipped with the necessary infrastructure, including specialized imaging facilities, operating rooms, and skilled medical professionals, to deliver these treatments effectively.

However, the specialty clinics segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to specialty clinics being typically more efficient and cost-effective than hospitals for certain peripheral artery disease related services. With lower overhead costs and streamlined processes, specialty clinics can provide high-quality care at competitive prices, appealing to patients and payers alike.

North America to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By region, North America held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than one-third of peripheral artery disease market revenue. This is attributed to the strong presence of key players in the region, well-developed healthcare infrastructure, and rise in the prevalence of peripheral artery disease. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register a noteworthy CAGR during the forecast period, owing to rise in the geriatric population and surge in the prevalence of cardiovascular disease.

Leading Market Players

Philips N.V.

Braun Melsungen AG

Medtronic

Bayer AG

Boston Scientific Corporation

Becton Dickinson and Company

and Company Terumo Medical Corporation

Biotronik

Cardinal Health

Abbott

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the peripheral artery disease market. These players have adopted different strategies such as product approval, to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario

