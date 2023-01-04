Periodontal Treatment Market to Reach US$ 12.2 Bn by 2031: TMR Study

Rise in adoption of minimally invasive non-surgical procedures in the management of periodontitis in adults is likely to drive the global periodontal treatment market

Asia Pacific market is anticipated to witness substantial rise in revenue during the forecast period

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Increase in focus of people on oral health and high prevalence of periodontal diseases among the global population are likely to propel periodontal treatment market growth. Governments are offering funding for development of innovative medical devices in dentistry, which is likely to broaden periodontal treatment market outlook. The periodontal treatment market size stood at US$ 7.6 Bn in 2021.

Advancements in non-surgical periodontal therapy is set to present attractive opportunities to companies in the periodontal treatment market. Associated risk factors of periodontitis are sedentary lifestyle, unhealthy diet, and tobacco consumption. An understanding of these factors has helped healthcare providers decide the extent of the management required in various forms of periodontitis. High prevalence of chronic periodontitis in adults is expected to create attractive business opportunities for companies in the market.

Get Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of Periodontal Treatment Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=85283

Key Findings of Study

Rise in Demand for Non-surgical Periodontal Therapies: Demand for non-surgical treatments for periodontal diseases has increased significantly in the past few years. The treatments include periodontal scaling & root planning and usage of antibiotics, especially in severe forms of periodontal disease. Advances in pharmacologic therapies are expected to create significant opportunities for companies in the market in the next few years.

Demand for non-surgical treatments for periodontal diseases has increased significantly in the past few years. The treatments include periodontal scaling & root planning and usage of antibiotics, especially in severe forms of periodontal disease. Advances in pharmacologic therapies are expected to create significant opportunities for companies in the market in the next few years. Patient Preference for Dental Clinics: Dental clinics are the most preferred healthcare setting for the management of periodontal diseases. The segment held major share of the market in 2021. Patients suffering from oral health conditions prefer dental clinics to hospitals. Rise in prevalence of periodontal diseases among adults presents significant untapped opportunities for companies. Incidence of these disease is high in older adults (aged 65 years and above). Adoption of periodontal regeneration therapies has led to increased commercialization of advanced bone graft products, thus fueling market growth.

Key Drivers

Advancements in the treatment modalities for periodontitis, including adoption of advanced dental bone graft products, is a key driver of the periodontal treatment market. Companies are likely to record higher revenue due to increasing commercialization of bone graft substitutes.

Rise in awareness about oral health along with patient-specific risk factors of periodontal diseases is expected to propel market development. These risk factors include smoking and inadequate oral health practices. Furthermore, epidemiologic associations between diabetes mellitus and periodontal diseases presents untapped avenue for companies in the periodontal treatment industry. This is because patients with diabetes mellitus are at a greater risk of developing periodontal disease.

Ask for References – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=85283

Regional Growth Dynamics

North America held major market share in 2021. Development of novel technologies and rise in R&D in advanced periodontal therapies have fueled market growth in the region in the past few years.

held major market share in 2021. Development of novel technologies and rise in R&D in advanced periodontal therapies have fueled market growth in the region in the past few years. The market in Asia Pacific is likely to grow at a rapid pace from 2022 to 2031. High burden of periodontal diseases, especially in Southeast Asia , and rise in prevalence of oral diseases are expected to propel the market in the region.

Competition Landscape

The global periodontal treatment market in consolidated, with the presence of small number of leading players. These players are restructuring product portfolio and engaging in merger & acquisition in order to consolidate their positions in the market. Prominent companies in the periodontal treatment market are Planmeca Oy, Novartis AG, Medtronic, Karl Schumacher, Dentsply Sirona, Danaher, Carl Martin GmbH, Biolase, Inc., ASA Dental S.p.A, 3M, and Amyndas Pharmaceuticals.

Periodontal Treatment Market Segmentation

Treatment Type

Non-surgical Treatment



Scaling & Root Planning





Antibiotics





Systemic Antibiotics







Local Antibiotics



Surgical Treatment



Pocket Reduction Surgery





Soft Tissue Grafts





Bone Grafts





Others

End-user

Hospitals



Dental Clinics



Others

Regions Covered

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Countries Covered

U.S.

Canada

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Japan

China

India

ASEAN

Brazil

Mexico

GCC Countries

Buy this Premium Research Report | Immediate Delivery Available – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=85283<ype=S

Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Oral Thin Films Market

Consumer Genomics Market

Acute Migraine Treatment Market

Dental Anesthetics Market

Ceftriaxone Market

Fusion Inhibitors Market

Anti-radiation Drugs Market

Asthma Treatment Market

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Transparency Market Research