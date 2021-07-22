Period Panties Market to Grow at 17.2% Due to Growing Awareness about Functional Advantages of Period Panties - TMR Insights

- High adoption rate of period panties due to growing Internet exposure to boost market growth

- Emergence of several brands in Asia Pacific to help fuel regional market expansion in the near future

ALBANY, N.Y., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Period Panties Market: Overview

Period panties or menstrual underwear can be considered as one of the advanced sanitary products available in the market. Period panties are offered in a wide range of absorbency capacity levels, namely, half a tampon or two tampons. Typically, one can order period panties via online distribution channels. With the higher penetration of the Internet across major developed and developing countries, companies in the market are expected to observe increased sales of this product.

As per a new research report by TMR, the global period panties market is projected to reach US$ 279.3 Mn by the end of 2026. The market was valued at US$ 67.2 Mn in 2017.

Period Panties Market: Key Findings

Inclination toward Reusable Period Panties to Underscore Market Growth

Period panties are of two types, namely, disposable and reusable. Reusable period panties offer superior leakage protection and are eco-friendly. The reusability factor makes them favored to reduce the burden on raw material sources – both environmental and manmade. Thus, most women globally prefer this product. This is anticipated to result in significant growth of the period panties market in the upcoming years.





Comfort Offered by Absorbent Briefs to Drive Global Market

Briefs can be considered as one of the prominent products in the global period panties market. This product style is gaining immense popularity, as it offers high level of comfort to the user. At the same time, it gives better coverage and is suitable for use during heavy flow days during periods. At the back of all these advantages, market players are expected to experience high demand for briefs style period panties in the near future, thus driving the overall period panties market.

Period Panties Market: Growth Boosters

Period panties are manufactured using highly-absorbent fabric. Owing to the ability of this fabric to offer high level of comfort, a noteworthy rise in its demand in being witnessed in major parts of the world. This factor is boosting the sales of period panties, thus propelling the global market.

Period panties possess anti-microbial properties. Similarly, the design of this product helps in avoiding stains. Apart from this, the stain-resistant nature of the product is responsible for higher acceptance of the same. Moreover, increased inclination among worldwide population toward maintaining their personal health and personal hygiene is boosting the demand for period panties across the world.

Companies engaged in the global period panties market are focusing on launching innovative products. As a result, they are increasingly investing time and money in research and development activities to introduce improved products in the period panties market.

In many developing regions such as Asia Pacific , there is significant growth in awareness about period panties and eco-friendly products. This factor is anticipated to result in the further expansion of the market in the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period.

Period Panties Market: Key Participants

The report profiles key participants working in the period panties market. This list includes following names:

Clovia

Anigan

Knixwear

Dear Kate

Modibodi

Lunapads International

Harebrained

PantyProp

Flux

Adira

THINX Inc.

Fannypants

Period Panteez

WUKA

