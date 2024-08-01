Performance Health Releases New Customer Commitment

Committed to Delivering Trusted Rehabilitation & Independent Living Solutions

HUTHWAITE, England, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance Health is proud to release a new customer commitment demonstrating its mission to clinicians and patients. The new commitment is, "Delivering Trusted Rehabilitation & Independent Living Solutions, Wherever Care is Needed." This is supported by their 70 years of expertise as the trusted Rehabilitation & Independent Living partner. They offer industry leading brands and services that deliver solutions wherever care is needed.

"We are proud to enable the journey of independence and performance for clinicians and patients," said Tom Atkinson, UK General Manager. "This commitment to our customers is supported by three core strengths of our business. Each strength demonstrates the importance of our mission."

The first strength highlights their industry-leading solutions and products. For over 100 years, their globally trusted brands have set the standard in rehabilitation and independent living, driven by expertise from industry professionals. They curate a comprehensive product portfolio addressing all rehabilitation needs, emphasizing innovation and quality manufacturing.

The second strength demonstrates their reliable operations. They proudly serve over 200 NHS Trusts, 1,200 hospitals, 150 loan stores, 1,700 clinics, and 700 mobility stores. Their advanced inventory operations ensure efficient, on-time and complete deliveries and robust online ordering options.

"Our third strength focuses on the trusted experience that Performance Health provides. We are a recognized and awarded supplier within the NHS and NHS supply chain, committed to comprehensive clinical education through webinars, industry associations, articles, tradeshows, and more," said Arron West, Channel Manager. "As a global company, we collaborate with 500 partners and distribute in 100 countries, solidifying our trusted experience on an international scale."

Performance Health is proud to serve clinicians and patients across the UK as their trusted supplier of rehabilitation solutions and products. Find out more about Performance Health and its commitment at https://www.performancehealth.co.uk/vp.

