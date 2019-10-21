Perflow Medical Receives CE Mark Approval of Novel Cascade™ Agile

Promising clinical data for Cascade Net published in the Journal of NeuroInterventional Surgery

NETANYA, Israel, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Perflow Medical, a private, Israeli-based innovator of solutions for neurovascular treatment, today announced they have received CE Mark approval for the Cascade™ Agile Non-Occlusive Remodeling Net (Cascade Agile). Expanding the Cascade product family, the Cascade Agile optimizes control for distal and tortuous vessel anatomy during coil embolization of intracranial aneurysms. The Cascade Agile is the latest addition to Perflow's portfolio of novel neurovascular devices based on a proprietary technology platform, which includes the Stream™ Dynamic Neuro-Thrombectomy Net (Stream Net) and Cascade Net. The company also announced publication of an article highlighting clinical experience with the Cascade Net as a novel approach for the treatment of ruptured intercranial aneurysms in the September issue of the Journal of NeuroInterventional Surgery (JNIS).

"Multi-center clinical experience with the Cascade Net has been very positive to date. Our focus on providing physicians with more intraoperative control and better information to improve decision-making during complex neurovascular procedures has been well received by the market. And our nimble team continues to ideate and respond to unmet needs in the market, which led to developing the Cascade Agile," commented Danny Farin, CEO of Perflow Medical. "It is an exciting time, soon we will be publishing our clinical experience with the Stream and Cascade Net, which will fuel our future commercial expansion in and outside of Europe."

The Cascade product family enables procedural efficiency that is not seen in competitive remodeling devices that necessitate total or partial vessel occlusion. Their unique net design enables continuous blood flow during cerebral aneurysm repair and coiling. For distal aneurysms with tortuous anatomy, the Cascade Agile's shorter braid length creates an even more responsive device, which gives physicians the confidence and control they need to safely perform coil embolization.

Perflow is exhibiting the Cascade Net, Cascade Agile and Stream Net at the World Federation of Interventional and Therapeutic Neuroradiology (WFITN) this week in Naples, Italy at booth #21/22. In addition, the company will exbibit at Alice the Course (Essen, Germany), LINNC Asia (Singapore) and SVIN (Atlanta, U.S.) over the next few months.

The Cascade product family and Stream Net are commercially available across Europe for the treatment of intracranial aneurysms and acute ischemic stroke, respectively. Perflow products are not approved for clinical use within the United States.

About Perflow Medical

Perflow Medical, a private, Israeli-based medical device company, develops and manufactures innovative solutions to address complex neurovascular disorders. Perflow's patent protected CEREBRAL NET™ Technology platform, a braided net that enables adjustable neurovascular treatments, emphasizes physician expertise by combining real-time physician control, advanced device manipulation, full wall apposition, and excellent radiopacity to improve patient outcomes. Their commercial product portfolio includes the Stream™ Net for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and the Cascade™ Net and Cascade™ Agile devices for the treatment of intracranial aneurysms. Learn more at www.perflow.com.

