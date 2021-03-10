Perflow Medical Announces the First Clinical Use of the Cascade™ 17 Dynamic Non-Occlusive Remodeling Net

NETANYA, Israel, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Perflow Medical, a private, Israeli-based innovator of solutions for neurovascular treatment, today announced it has launched to the European market the Cascade™ 17 Non-Occlusive Remodeling Net. Expanding the Cascade product family, the Cascade17 optimizes non-occlusive support of distal and tortuous vessel anatomy during coil embolization of intracranial aneurysms of smaller vessels. The Cascade17 is the latest addition to Perflow's portfolio of neurovascular devices based on a novel proprietary technology platform, the CEREBRAL NET™, which includes the Stream™ Dynamic Neuro-Thrombectomy Net (Stream Net). Early clinical experience with the Cascade17 is extremely promising and further expands the range of brain vessels that can now be treated with Perflow's unique CEREBRAL NET technology. The non-occlusive net design enables continuous blood flow during cerebral aneurysm repair and coiling, which maintains appropriate perfusion and may improve patient outcomes.

"The ability to perform Cascade-supported aneurysm coiling without the need to use an occlusive balloon or to place a stent in patients with brain aneurysms provides clinicians with a unique opportunity to safely position embolic coils in challenging situations and deliver a successful treatment without putting patients on lifelong medication," said Dr. Xavier Barreau, Senior Interventional Neuroradiologist at CHU de Bordeaux, Neuroradiology Unit - France, who was the first physician to use the Cascade17 clinically. "After a series of successful treatments with the Cascade Agile, we recently began using the Cascade17 to treat aneurysms in smaller vessels where access through a thinner microcatheter is preferred. The Cascade17 could easily be navigated to the distal anatomy, and the radiopaque braid structure provided excellent coil support. We look forward to continue using this unique device in our routine practice."

"We are excited to start 2021 with the launch of the Cascade17," commented Danny Farin, CEO of Perflow Medical. "This important milestone builds on the success of the Cascade product family and is the first of several exciting product announcements to come, including Stream17 Dynamic Neuro-Thrombectomy Net, as well as other new products for different indications we are currently working on."

The Cascade Net and Stream Net product families are commercially available across Europe for the treatment of intracranial aneurysms and acute ischemic stroke, respectively. Perflow products are not yet approved for clinical use within the United States.

About Perflow Medical

Perflow Medical, a private, Israeli-based medical device company, develops and manufactures innovative solutions to address complex neurovascular disorders. Perflow's patent protected CEREBRAL NET™ Technology platform, a braided net that enables adjustable neurovascular treatments, emphasizes physician expertise by combining real-time physician control, advanced device manipulation, full wall apposition, and excellent radiopacity to improve patient outcomes. Their commercial product portfolio includes the Stream™ Net, devices for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and the Cascade™ Net, devices for the treatment of intracranial aneurysms. Learn more at www.perflow.com.

