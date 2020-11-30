Perfect World Group to explore new culture and tourism market along the Grand Canal

SANYA, China, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Perfect World Investment & Holding Group (Perfect World Group) vowed to empower the Grand Canal culture construction with "creative thinking."

The announcement was released on November 15 in Sanya City of South China's Hainan Province by the Beijing-based Chinese entertainment conglomerate with Jiangsu Cultural Investment at a conference on applying digital creativity on the Grand Canal culture construction.

Perfect World CEO Dr. Robert H. Xiao attended and addressed the conference by saying that "Combining creative thinking, Perfect World Group will dig in and enrich the cultural connotation of the Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal in terms of IP development and operation, crossover empowerment via digitalization, and new cultural landmark forging."

With consumption growing, industries are seeking new development involved in digitalization, hoping to build a more profound bond with consumers. In 2019, Perfect World Group first proposed the conception of empowering traditional industries with creative thinking, and improving the images of brands among consumers, especially among young consumers.

Perfect World Group has made many attempts in crossover cooperation in recent years, including developing an exclusive onboard game "Flight Attendance Simulation" for airborne travelers of Air China, and creating IPs for Dongsheng Technology Park in Zhongguancun to enhance communication of clients. In the culture and tourism sector, Perfect World Group reached an in-depth cooperation with a group of Chinese national intangible cultural heritages such as Nanjing Confucius Temple. In the National Day holiday, the company launched a carnival in Shanghai's Jinshan City Beach together with Jinshan district of Shanghai, which created a young and active atmosphere for tourists with trendy cultural icons such as movies, animation, and bands.

Against the backdrop that the culture and tourism industry has become a new economic growth point, exploring cultural connotation in other industries to fuel offline consumption is a new trend led by Perfect World Group, which will also help promote the Grand Canal Culture.

Dug 2,500 years ago, the Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal broke a number of world records and nurtured prosperous economy and culture along the two banks. With unique cultural resources and development potential, the Grand Canal was included on the World Heritage List in 2014.

In the digital era, the Grand Canal is facing a critical problem of how to carry forward its culture via modern technologies and creative contents, and how to forge popular brands, IPs, and new development patterns for culture and tourism industry. Perfect World Group vowed to integrate and apply high-quality cultural and IP resources from all parties and its rich experience in digital creativity to the Grand Canal culture construction. Together with other parties, Perfect World Group will facilitate the "new infrastructure" construction for digital culture and tourism industry along the Grand Canal, and inject vigor to China's culture and tourism industry.

Among the eight provinces and municipals that the Grand Canal flows through, Jiangsu Province is not only located in a significant strategic position, but also leading the Grand Canal Culture construction across the nation. The strategic cooperation reached by Perfect World Group and Jiangsu Cultural Investment will bring a new vision for the Grand Canal Culture inheritance and IP development.

In the meantime, Perfect World Group is looking forward to joining hands with all provinces and cities along the Grand Canal to create a new ecosystem for the Grand Canal Culture.

Based on innovative technology and creative content, Perfect World Group has explored a new market with its "creative thinking," which serves as an attempt to establish a complete ecosystem outside the existing business patterns.

