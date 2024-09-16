PERFECT MAGAZINE x GREY GOOSE® ALTIUS CELEBRATE FASHION WEEK

The exclusive party saw DJs Romy, Chloē Caillat, and Hanna Hanra treat guests to a night of celebration, with a surprise karaoke performance from Beth Ditto, at an exclusive takeover of Mayfair's Dovetale, the restaurant from 2 Michelin Star Chef Tom Sellers. Guests sipped GREY GOOSE® Altius cocktails in style and danced into the night. The exclusive gathering punctuated London Fashion Week, welcoming a select collective of fashion icons and industry elite who graced the week's most coveted fashion shows and presentations.

Guests included everyone from British music royalty Bugzy Malone, Ella Eyre, Mahalia and Bree Runway to fashion favorites, Leomie Anderson, Camillie Rowe and Tish Weinstock and Bimini Bon-Boulash, as well as Princess Diana's nieces Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer, everyone mingled amongst each other, vibing around the room.

For Autumn/Winter 2024, PERFECT Magazine Issue 7 features cover star Rihanna, who was shot in Los Angeles for a ground-breaking, luxurious 40-page portfolio by photographer Carlijn Jacobs and stylist and creative director Jahleel Weaver. On the 500+ page issue, Rihanna is the lead cover star, entering the Perfect world proper, following a tantalising introductory fanzine dedicated to the megastar, the sell-out Perfect issue 6.5.

Debuting for the first time in the UK at the exclusive party, GREY GOOSE® Altius unveiled their new luxury vodka, that has been crafted with water sourced from a natural French Alpine well, using a glacial filtration, GREY GOOSE® Altius recreates the extraordinary, with the natural effects of high-altitude temperatures to yield a remarkably smooth vodka.

Guests enjoyed seasonal canapés from the Dovetale team, including Iberico ham and pickled celeriac, as well as Truffle, hazelnut, and celeriac crème fraîche tarts, followed by Chermoula grilled chicken skewers and Crispy panisse with caramelised onion and parsley. Later on in the evening, midnight snacks of Mini Cheese Toasties were served, to keep guests in the party spirit.

GREY GOOSE® Altius is available exclusively in the UK's best bars, nightclubs and restaurants [FH1] in 700ml and 1.75l with pricing at the discretion of the venue. GREY GOOSE® Altius, launched in Europe this summer across hotspots including Mykonos, Saint Tropez and Porto Cervo.

Perfect Magazine

Founded in 2020 by Katie Grand, Perfect is a dynamic new content platform, studio and creative agency. It creates multi-platform content for and with brands. The Perfect team has world-beating experience – independent experts in content creation, print publications and digital strategy. Perfect works with brands, creators and influential voices to produce and promote exceptional content that is delivered in imaginative, forward-thinking ways.

GREY GOOSE ® Altius

GREY GOOSE® Vodka introduces its newest ultra-premium innovation, GREY GOOSE® Altius. Drawing inspiration from the French Alps, the latest limited edition release from the quintessential French vodka is filtered at sub-freezing temperatures to capture the rare wonder of the mountains. GREY GOOSE® Altius was created with processes inspired by the extraordinary, natural effects of high-altitude crystallization that happens at glacial conditions to yield a remarkably smooth vodka using Alpine spring water and winter wheat from Picardie.

This rare expression of GREY GOOSE® is distilled from the soft French winter wheat that the brand is known for, and for the first time, blended with spring water originating from some of the highest peaks in the French Alps. The alpine water in GREY GOOSE® Altius begins its journey in the clouds atop Western Europe's peaks, winding through crystalline rocks to a pristine, pure alkaline aquifer. After being blended, GREY GOOSE® Altius is filtered at a very low pressure of -24 degrees Celsius, resulting in a glacially smooth taste and velvety mouthfeel. On the palate, GREY GOOSE® Altius is best described as complex with delicate alpine minerality, refreshing soft green apple notes and a unique earthy undertone.

GREY GOOSE ® Vodka

GREY GOOSE® is made with the highest-quality ingredients and has a 100% traceable production process, from crop to cork. Every aspect of the creation of GREY GOOSE® is focused on crafting vodka of unmatched quality. Each bottle of GREY GOOSE® is distilled and bottled in France, with a recipe and process that remains unchanged since inception, using just two ingredients – single-origin Picardie wheat and spring water from our natural limestone well in Gensac-la-Pallue. A one-distillation process brings out the true essence of these ingredients. The expertise of the GREY GOOSE® Cellar Master, François Thibault, ensures unparalleled smoothness and exceptional taste. The GREY GOOSE® portfolio is comprised of GREY GOOSE Vodka, GREY GOOSE La Poire, GREY GOOSE L'Orange, and GREY GOOSE® Le Citron Flavored Vodkas; and now GREY GOOSE® ALTIUS.

The GREY GOOSE vodka brand is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

Dovetale

Dovetale, by two Michelin Star Chef Tom Sellers, opened on Thursday 13th July 2023, located at 1 Hotel Mayfair; London's very first mission-driven luxury hotel, setting the standard for a new kind of luxury experience that aims to positively impact the planet. Dovetale, is positioned on the corner of Piccadilly and Berkeley Street, nestled amongst the newly walkable Dover Yard. The restaurant offers a responsibly-sourced, produce-led à la carte menu, bolstered by dishes cooked over the grill, and an abundant raw bar. Seasonally led cooking and the finest produce from across the UK are at the heart of the restaurant. Tom Sellers is joined by a stellar line up of talent, including Tom Anglesea as Executive Head Chef of 1 Hotel Mayfair and Dovetale and Chase Lovecky as Dovetale's Head Chef. Wine Director, Tara Ozols, oversees one of London's most extensive wine programmes, which features traditional bottles alongside new world wines. Two centrepiece Knickerbocker Glory trolleys have been collaboratively conceptualised and designed by Sellers and Seymourpowell, offering the classic nostalgic dessert to guests, made tableside. Dovetale also comprises a beautiful covered outdoor terrace, just beyond the restaurant, complete with a stone fireplace, perfect for dining all year round. Additional information can be found at 1hotels.com/mayfair/taste/dovetale

1 Hotel Mayfair

1 Hotel Mayfair, located on Berkeley Street overlooking Green Park, is London's very first mission-driven sustainable luxury hotel, setting the standard for a new kind of luxury experience that positively impacts the planet. The UK brand flagship, 1 Hotel Mayfair is an eight-story hotel, housing 181 guest rooms and suites, Dovetale by two Michelin-starred chef Tom Sellers, Dover Yard, a signature cocktail bar and lounge featuring a sustainable drinks programme, Neighbours, a lively daytime café and evening bar and a Bamford Wellness Spa. Additional information can be found at 1hotel s.com/mayfair

