Percepto appointed to FAA Aviation Rulemaking Committee for Beyond Visual Line of Sight Flights

- Percepto recognized for its industry leading product and past regulatory accomplishments, will bring insight and experience to process for BVLOS

MODI'IN, Israel, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Percepto , pioneering autonomous inspection by industrial robotics today announced that it has been selected by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to participate in the market leading new BVLOS Aviation Rulemaking Committee (ARC) whose work will entail developing a regulatory path for standard drone operations Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS). Percepto has also been approved as an official partner of the upcoming FAA symposium .

"Percepto is deeply committed to gaining BVLOS and other regulatory approvals throughout the world to enable safe and scalable autonomous drone operations," said Dor Abuhasira, CEO and Co-Founder of Percepto. "Seeking regulatory change for sUAS is vital for the industry to grow and for clients and their respective industries to utilize Percepto's systems and sUAS flight benefits fully."

The company is included among the first group of the 'Gold standard' FAA's Type Certification (TC) process and is one of just six sUAS manufacturers selected to join the BVLOS ARC.

Percepto has an industry leading track record of regulatory firsts.

In the US, during the wildfires of 2020, Percepto's client, Verizon, was granted a first of its kind emergency waiver to fly the Percepto Sparrow drone and inspect critical communications infrastructure 24 hours a day with less than three miles of visibility, all from a remote location and no observer on site.

In Australia , Percepto's Sparrow now has an EVLOS waiver from CASA, allowing it to fly within 1500 meters (.93 miles) of multiple observers, and full BVLOS flight is expected in 2021.

, Percepto's Sparrow now has an EVLOS waiver from CASA, allowing it to fly within 1500 meters (.93 miles) of multiple observers, and full BVLOS flight is expected in 2021. ICL Dead Sea was the first company in Israel to receive a BVLOS waiver, allowing them to monitor and secure their mining operations.

About Percepto

Percepto is at the forefront of redefining how industrial sites and critical infrastructure are holistically inspected and monitored, harnessing remote robotics to autonomously collect, aggregate and analyze visual data.

Leveraging its experience with Percepto Sparrow, the most deployed drone-in-a-box solution on the market, the company introduced Percepto AIM (Autonomous Inspection and Monitoring), the first end-to-end autonomous inspection and monitoring platform. Percepto AIM empowers the remote operation center of the future to assess risk, minimize downtime, drive efficiency, increase safety and reduce operational costs.

Founded in 2014, Percepto's solutions are trusted by Fortune 500 customers in more than 10 countries including ENEL, Florida Power and Light and Verizon. The company is the recipient of the Frost & Sullivan Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award. For more information, visit www.percepto.co .

Media Contact

Judith Arkush

judith.arkush@si14global.com

US +1 347 474 0012Isr

