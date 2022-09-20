Perception Point Wins 2022 SaaS Awards for Best Security Innovation in a SaaS Product

International Software Awards Program Announces Winners

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- erception Point , a leading provider of advanced threat prevention across digital channels, announced today that it has been declared the winner of the Best Security Innovation in a SaaS Product (B2B, Enterprise) category in the international SaaS Awards program.

Perception Point's next-gen SaaS threat prevention solution addresses today's rapidly changing cybersecurity landscape with a one-stop-shop for protecting organizations by isolating, detecting, and remediating all threats across their main attack vectors, including email , web browsers and cloud collaboration apps.

The solution offers the best detection accuracy in the industry, powered by a combination of seven layers of proprietary static and next-gen dynamic detection engines, scanning 100% of content including text, files and URLs. Every customer receives an all-included managed Incident Response service free of charge. The IR service optimizes detection engines on-the-fly, fully manages and analyzes all incidents, and handles end-user requests, to continuously deliver the highest detection rates while drastically reducing the strain on SOC teams, saving up to 75% of their resources.

"We were truly impressed at SaaS Awards 2022 with the AI-powered Hardware Assisted Platform," said Jason Ford, Lead Judge. "Perception Point combines it with Human Powered Incident response, creating a nightmare for adversaries and a dream for the security industry. Perception Point, a deserving winner of the SaaS Awards 2022, has effectively realized this dream."

Natively deployed with the organization's existing infrastructure, including Office 365 and Google Workspace, the cloud-native, easy-to-use SaaS solution replaces cumbersome legacy systems to detect all threats, such as APTs, zero-days, phishing , ransomware , BEC , Account Takeovers , and spam, in near-real-time, in both Windows and Mac - a combination that other solutions have not been able to achieve.

"With the rise of digitization, organizations of all sizes are experiencing a growing number of cyberattacks that are more sophisticated than ever before and require modern advanced threat protection solutions that can protect their main attack vectors without compromising productivity," said Karen Krivaa, CMO of Perception Point. "We are thrilled to be recognized as the leading SaaS security innovator and will continue to deliver unparalleled isolation, detection and remediation services to our customers."

Categories for the 2022 SaaS Awards include 'Best Security Innovation in a SaaS Product' 'Best SaaS Product for Email Marketing,' and 'Best SaaS for Productivity.'

Head of Operations for the Cloud Awards, James Williams, said: "Perception Point is a worthy winner of the SaaS Awards, offering something truly and effectively stand-out in an incredibly competitive category.

"Every year, we take pride in assessing the compelling solutions and performance of our candidates. The evolution and progress of submissions goes only one way: up. Every edition of this business software 'Oscars' sees progressively exciting innovations as we face the increasing challenges and changes of the modern world.

"The SaaS Awards has concluded for this year, but the Cloud Awards is still accepting entries through September and October. We are also excited to launch an entirely new program this fall, The Cloud Security Awards."

Hundreds of organizations entered the SaaS Awards, with entries coming from across the globe, covering the Americas, Australia, Europe and the Middle East. You can view the full shortlist here: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2022-saas-awards-shortlist/ .

The SaaS Awards will return with a new business software program in 2023 to continue its recognition of software excellence.

The new Cloud Security Awards program opens for submissions from 30 September. The program includes a wide range of categories, such as 'Best Antivirus,' 'Best Email Security,' and 'Best Cybersecurity Solution.'

The Cloud Awards , a sister recognition platform to the SaaS Awards, is also now open for early 2022 entries. This cloud computing program finds and promotes cloud solutions across a range of industries, with an October 21st deadline: https://www.cloud-awards.com/cloud-awards

About the SaaS Awards

The SaaS Awards is a sister program to the Cloud Awards, which was founded in 2011. The SaaS Awards focuses on recognizing excellence and innovation in software solutions. Categories range from Best Enterprise-Level SaaS to Best UX or UI Design in a SaaS Product.

Finalists were selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the SaaS Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/software-as-a-service-awards/ .

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which recognizes and honors industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing. The awards are open to large, small, established and start-up organizations from across the entire globe, with an aim to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud as we move into 2023 and beyond. The Cloud Awards currently offers two awards programs, the Cloud Computing Awards and the Software-as-a-Service Awards.

Categories for the Cloud Computing Awards include Most Promising Start-Up, Best SaaS, and "Best in Mobile" Cloud Solution. Finalists were selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/ .

About Perception Point

Perception Point is a Prevention-as-a-Service company for the fastest and most accurate next-generation detection and response to all attacks across email, cloud collaboration channels, and web browsers. The solution's natively integrated incident response service acts as a force multiplier to the SOC team, reducing management overhead, improving user experience and delivering continuous insights; providing proven best protection for all organizations.

Deployed in minutes, with no change to the enterprise's infrastructure, the patented, cloud-native and easy-to-use service replaces cumbersome legacy systems to prevent phishing, BEC, spam, malware, Zero-days, ATO, and other advanced attacks well before they reach end-users. Fortune 500 enterprises and organizations across the globe are preventing content-borne attacks across their email, web browsers, and cloud collaboration channels with Perception Point.

