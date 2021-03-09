Peptone Market is predicted to witness a steady CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period (2020 - 2030)

NEW YORK, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Peptones are protein hydrolysates that are widely used as a growth supplement for mammalian and microbial cell culture. These are derived from plants, animals, and yeast. However, animal-based peptones are mostly preferred for in commercial cell culture optimization processes. Availability of a wide variety of animal peptones also contributes to their high-value share in the market. Increasing adoption of animal-based peptones as a low-cost growth supplement for the commercial production of biopharmaceuticals is accelerating market growth. Further, growing biopharmaceutical manufacturing activities are also expected to accelerate the expansion of the peptone market over the forecast period of 2020 to 2030.

Growing burden of chronic disease patient population is creating huge demand for novel biopharmaceuticals. Protein supplements such as peptone play an important role in biopharmaceutical manufacturing. Due to rapid growth of the biopharmaceutical industry, demand for peptone is expected to witness significant increase over the coming years.

According to the latest report published by Persistence Market Research, the global peptone market was valued at US$ 130.9 Mn in 2020, and is predicted to witness a steady CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period (2020 – 2030).

Key Takeaways from Peptone Market Study

Peptones derived from animals is expected to contribute more than half of the revenue share in the market.

By product, protein hydrolysates are expected to hold the highest market share in 2020, with more than 3/4 revenue share worldwide.

By end user, biopharmaceutical Companies will hold a major share by acquiring over 55% of the market. This sector is the most advancing compared to other end users.

By application, microbial cell culture is expected to hold two-third market share, owing to high preference for peptone supplements for microbial cell culture.

North America captures close to 1/3 of the global peptone market share.

The COVID-19 outbreak had a considerable impact on the growth of the peptone market in 2020 due to lockdown implementation by governments.

Country's such as China and India are projected to be the fastest-growing markets, and will expand at a CAGR above 5% through 2030.

The U.S. holds a big portion of the market revenue, and accounts for more than 80% in North America.

"Increasing burden of infectious diseases and preference of peptone for bio-production will upswing global demand," says an analyst of Persistence Market Research.

Collaborations & Acquisitions Key Strategies amongst Market Players

Key players in the peptone market are distributing their product ranges through acquisitions and reaching out to emerging markets. Strategic collaborations and acquisitions of small- and mid-sized companies create long-term value and future sustainable growth for leading manufacturers, which is also expected to drive the peptone industry over the coming years.

For instance, in September 2018, Thermo Fisher Scientific acquired the advanced bioprocessing business of BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), which is a leading provider of life science and biopharmaceutical products.

What Does the Report Cover?

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the peptone market in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment of 2015 – 2020 and projections for 2020 – 2030, based on source (plant, animal, and yeast), product (protein hydrolysates, infusions, and extracts), application (microbial cell culture, mammalian cell culture, plant tissue culture, and yeast culture), and end user (academic and research institutes, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract research laboratories), across seven key regions of the world.

SOURCE Persistence Market Research