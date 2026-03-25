Peptide Therapeutics Market Growing at 7.16% CAGR to Reach USD 70.20 Bn by 2031 Driven by Rising Cancer Prevalence & Metabolic Disorder Burden, Reports Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the peptide therapeutics market size is valued at USD 49.68 billion in 2026, and is projected to reach USD 70.20 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.16% over the forecast period (2026–2031), driven by increasing demand for targeted therapies, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and advancements in peptide synthesis and drug delivery technologies. The growing application of peptide-based drugs across oncology, metabolic disorders, and infectious diseases is supporting widespread adoption across global healthcare systems.

The peptide therapeutics market is evolving as pharmaceutical companies increasingly focus on developing highly specific and effective treatment options with improved safety profiles. Peptides offer advantages such as high specificity, low toxicity, and better biological activity, making them suitable for a wide range of therapeutic applications. Continuous innovation in peptide engineering, including modifications to enhance stability and bioavailability, is further strengthening the market landscape. Market growth is also supported by the increasing burden of chronic conditions such as cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases, which require advanced and targeted treatment approaches. As healthcare systems shift toward precision and personalized medicine, peptide therapeutics are gaining traction as an important class of biologically active compounds. Additionally, advancements in drug delivery technologies, including injectable and oral peptide formulations, are improving patient compliance and expanding clinical use.

Peptide Therapeutics Market Share by Region

North America represents a significant share of the peptide therapeutics market, driven by strong research and development investments, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and the presence of major pharmaceutical companies. The region continues to lead in innovation and adoption of peptide-based therapies.

Europe holds a notable position in the market, supported by growing research initiatives, favorable regulatory frameworks, and increasing focus on advanced therapeutics.

Asia-Pacific is emerging as a high-growth region due to rising healthcare expenditure, expanding pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities, and increasing awareness of advanced treatment options.

"Rising clinical adoption of peptide-based therapies reflects steady progress in targeted treatment approaches across multiple indications. This assessment draws on consistently updated datasets and cross-verified sources, offering decision-makers a balanced, evidence-led view aligned with observable market developments," says Soumya Goud, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence.

Peptide Therapeutics Market Trends & Forecast

Growing Adoption of Peptide-Based Targeted Therapies: Peptide therapeutics are increasingly being used in targeted treatment approaches due to their high specificity and ability to interact with biological targets effectively, particularly in oncology and metabolic disorders.

Advancements in Peptide Synthesis and Drug Delivery Technologies: Innovations in synthesis techniques and delivery systems improve peptide stability, bioavailability, and ease of administration, supporting broader clinical applications.

Peptide Therapeutics Market Segmentation Overview

By Marketing Type

Branded

Generic

By Application

Oncology

Metabolic Disorders

Cardiovascular Disorders

Infectious Diseases

Gastrointestinal Disorders

CNS Disorders

By Route of Administration

Parenteral

Oral

Pulmonary & Nasal

Transdermal & Implantable

By Technology

Solid-Phase Peptide Synthesis (SPPS)

Liquid-Phase Peptide Synthesis (LPPS)

Hybrid & Flow Chemistry

Recombinant Expression

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotech Companies

By Geography

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe Germany United Kingdom France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



For a full breakdown of market dynamics, segmentation insights, regional analysis, and competitive landscape, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/peptide-therapeutics-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Peptide Therapeutics Market Competitive Outlook

The peptide therapeutics market features a mix of global pharmaceutical companies and specialized biotechnology firms focusing on innovation, pipeline expansion, and strategic collaborations. Market participants are investing in advanced peptide platforms, improving manufacturing capabilities, and expanding their therapeutic portfolios to address evolving healthcare needs.

Major Companies include:

Amgen Inc.

AstraZeneca plc

Eli Lilly and Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Novo Nordisk A/S

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

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