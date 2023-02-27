Peptide Synthesis Market Size Worth USD 954.3 Million in 2030 | Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Peptide Synthesis Market size was valued at USD 506.2 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period, according to a report by Emergen Research. The market growth is primarily driven by the increasing demand for peptide therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases such as cancer, metabolic disorders, and infectious diseases. The use of peptides as diagnostic tools in various fields such as oncology, neurology, and cardiology is also driving the growth of the market.

The increasing incidence of chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes is driving the demand for peptide therapeutics. According to the World Health Organization, cancer is one of the leading causes of death worldwide, accounting for approximately 9.6 million deaths in 2018. Peptide therapeutics have shown promising results in the treatment of cancer and are becoming an important part of the treatment regimen. The increasing demand for personalized medicine is also driving the growth of the market.

In addition, the development of new technologies for peptide synthesis is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. The use of microwave-assisted solid-phase peptide synthesis and flow chemistry has significantly improved the efficiency of peptide synthesis. The use of these technologies has led to a reduction in the time and cost involved in peptide synthesis, thereby driving the growth of the market.

The high cost associated with peptide synthesis is a major restraint for the market. The cost of raw materials, equipment, and labor is high, which makes peptide synthesis expensive. In addition, the complexity of peptide synthesis and the need for highly skilled personnel is a major challenge for the market.

Another major challenge for the market is the lack of regulatory guidelines for peptide therapeutics. The lack of clear guidelines and regulations for the development and commercialization of peptide therapeutics is hindering the growth of the market.

The peptide synthesis market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.2 % over the forecast period and revenue is projected to increase from USD 506.2 Million in 2021 to USD 954.3 Million in 2030. The increasing demand for peptide therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes is expected to drive the growth of the market.

One of the key trends in the peptide synthesis market is the development of cell-penetrating peptides (CPPs). CPPs are short peptides that can penetrate cell membranes and deliver drugs or other molecules into cells. CPPs have shown promising results in the treatment of various diseases such as cancer and neurodegenerative diseases.

Another trend in the market is the use of peptides as diagnostic tools. Peptides can be used as biomarkers for the early detection of diseases such as cancer and Alzheimer's disease. The development of new technologies for peptide synthesis is also driving innovation in the market.

Key players in the market include Bachem Holding AG, CEM Corporation, AAPPTec LLC, Genscript Biotech Corporation, Advanced ChemTech Inc., Merck KGaA, Novo Nordisk A/S, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and AnaSpec Inc. These companies are focusing on strategic initiatives such as collaborations, partnerships, and acquisitions to expand their market presence.

For instance, in April 2022, Bachem Holding AG announced the acquisition of Synprosis, a specialist in the development of synthetic peptides and peptidomimetics for drug discovery. The acquisition is expected to strengthen Bachem's position in the peptide synthesis market.

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2021 USD 506.2 Million CAGR (2022–2030) 7.2 % Revenue forecast to 2030 USD 954.30 Million Base year for estimation 2021 Historical data 2019–2020 Forecast period 2022–2030 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2022 to 2030 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Product type, technology, end-use, and region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled GenScript, ThermoFisher Scientific, Merck KGaA, Bachem, Kaneka Corporation, Biotage, Syngene International Limited, Mesa Labs, Inc., CEM Corporation, ProteoGenix Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Emergen Research has segmented the global peptide synthesis market on the basis of product type, technology, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Reagents



Equipment

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Solid-phase peptide synthesis



Liquid-phase peptide synthesis



Hybrid & recombinant technology

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies



Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization and Contract Research Organization



Academic & Research Institutes



Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K.





Italy





Spain





Benelux





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea





Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil





Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia





UAE





South Africa





Turkey





Rest of MEA

