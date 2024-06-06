Peptide Drug Discovery Market Expected to Grow at a 11.3% CAGR from 2024-2031| Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Peptide Drug Discovery Market- (By Type Of Product (Synthetic Peptides, Biological And Recombinant Peptides And Macrocycles), Drug Discovery Steps (Target Identification And Validation, Hit Identification, Lead Generation And Lead Optimization), Therapeutic Area (Oncological Disorders, Metabolic Disorders, Cardiovascular Disorders, Infectious Disorders, Urological Disorders, Endocrine Disorders, CNS Disorders), Company Size (Small, Mid-Sized And Large & Very Large Companies)), By Region, Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue And Forecast To 2031."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Peptide Drug Discovery Market is valued at US$ 704.9 Mn in 2023, and it is expected to reach US$ 1,633.9 Mn by 2031, with a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.

Peptide drugs have emerged as a promising class of therapeutic agents, due to their high specificity and low toxicity to target specific biological pathways. The process of peptide drug discovery involves a multifaceted approach, integrating advances in chemistry, biology, and computational methods.

Recent breakthroughs in design, synthesis, and structure-property relationship analysis have propelled the development of innovative therapies for various diseases, including cancer, metabolic disorders, and neurological conditions. This multidisciplinary effort has enabled the creation of peptides that interact with specific biological targets such as receptors, enzymes, or proteins, offering a level of precision unmatched by traditional small molecule or biological therapies.

The significance of peptide drug discovery lies in its potential to tackle complex diseases that present challenges for conventional treatments. Peptides can be tailored to modulate protein-protein interactions, regulate gene expression, and target specific biological pathways. Their versatility extends to acting as agonists or antagonists for receptors, inhibitors of enzymes, and even vehicles for targeted drug delivery. This diverse application landscape positions peptide-based therapeutics as game-changers in the treatment landscape, offering not only enhanced efficacy but also improved safety profiles and patient outcomes across a wide spectrum of medical conditions, from chronic diseases like diabetes and cancer to neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's.

List of Prominent Players in the Peptide Drug Discovery Market:

GenScript

JPT Peptide Technologies

CPC Scientific

IRBM

Creative Peptides

Pepscan

Peptides and Macrocycle Drug Discovery Platform Providers

RA Pharmaceuticals

Pepticom

PeptiDream

Creative Biolabs

MeSCue-Janusys

Peptide Drug Discovery Market Report Scope:

Report Attribute Specifications Market Size Value In 2022 USD 704.9 Mn Revenue Forecast In 2031 USD 1,633.9 Mn Growth Rate CAGR CAGR of 11.3% from 2024 to 2031 Quantitative Units Representation of revenue in US$ Mn and CAGR from 2024 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2023 Forecast Year 2024-2031 Report Coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market structure, growth prospects, and trends Segments Covered By Type of Product, Type of Drug Discovery Steps, Type of Therapeutic Area Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Southeast Asia; South Korea; Southeast Asia

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer and metabolic disorders has urged a demand for innovative therapies, with peptide-based treatments emerging as promising solutions. Advancements in peptide synthesis techniques, such as PEGylation, and the development of oral formulations have boosted their stability, effectiveness, and patient acceptance. Moreover, substantial investments in research and development by pharmaceutical firms, research institutions, and governments are driving market growth.

Peptide drugs offer targeted and potentially safer options for addressing unmet medical needs across various conditions, because of their ability to selectively target specific biological pathways. Technological progress in computational methods, structural biology, and high-throughput screening has further propelled the discovery and optimization of peptide-based therapeutics, shaping the landscape of the peptide drug market.

Challenges:

The peptide drug discovery market faces significant challenges. Peptides are susceptible to degradation by enzymes, which reduces their effectiveness and shelf life. Their low oral bioavailability necessitates parenteral administration, adding complexity and cost to treatment. Predicting their pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics is challenging, hindering optimization for efficacy and safety. Synthesizing and purifying peptides is time-consuming and expensive, limiting production scalability.

Regulatory approval processes are complex and lengthy, with stringent requirements for clinical trials and marketing authorization. The high costs and complexities associated with development make it difficult for companies to realize returns on investment. Despite their potential, these obstacles pose formidable challenges to the widespread adoption of peptide-based therapies in the market.

Regional Trends:

North America stands out as a leading region in the peptide drug discovery market, propelled by several key factors. With its robust healthcare infrastructure, North America boasts advanced medical facilities and a skilled workforce, facilitating the development and commercialization of peptide therapeutics. The region's high-cost environment for peptide medications paradoxically contributes to market growth, as patients recognize and are willing to invest in the efficacy and specificity of these treatments. Moreover, favorable reimbursement regulations ensure widespread access to peptide therapeutics, enhancing patient care management. Additionally, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular disorders further fuels demand for peptide drugs in North America

Recent Developments:

In April 2024 , PeptiDream Inc., a biopharmaceutical firm in Kanagawa, Japan , is expanding its collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG, based in Switzerland . PeptiDream will use its Peptide Discovery Platform System (PDPS®) to identify and optimize macrocyclic peptides for Novartis. These peptides may be used for radioligand therapies (RLTs) or other therapeutic and diagnostic applications.

, PeptiDream Inc., a biopharmaceutical firm in Kanagawa, , is expanding its collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG, based in . PeptiDream will use its Peptide Discovery Platform System (PDPS®) to identify and optimize macrocyclic peptides for Novartis. These peptides may be used for radioligand therapies (RLTs) or other therapeutic and diagnostic applications. In June 2023 , IRBM, a pioneering contract research organization, has recently inked a fresh deal with Merck & Co. Inc., headquartered in Rahway, NJ , USA, and known as MSD outside the USA and Canada , to extend their partnership in the realm of peptide therapeutics.

Segmentation of Peptide Drug Discovery Market-

By Type of product

Synthetic Peptides

Biological Peptides

Recombinant Peptides

Macrocycles Peptides

By Drug discovery steps

Target Identification and Validation

Hit Identification

Lead Generation

Lead Optimization

By Therapeutic area

Oncological Disorders

Metabolic Disorders

Cardiovascular Disorders

Infectious Disorders

Urological Disorders

Endocrine Disorders

CNS Disorders

Other Diseases

By Region-

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Why should buy this report:

To receive a comprehensive analysis of the prospects for Peptide Drug Discovery market

To receive industry overview and future trends of Peptide Drug Discovery market

To analyze the Peptide Drug Discovery market drivers and challenges

To get information on the Peptide Drug Discovery market size value (US$ Mn) forecast till 2031

Major Investments, Mergers & Acquisition in Peptide Drug Discovery industry

