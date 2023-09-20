- COLA BRAND TEAMS UP WITH SOME OF BRITAIN'S FINEST STREET ARTISTS TO CREATE SHOW-STOPPING MURALS, CELEBRATING THE LEGACY OF HIP HOP'S GREATEST PIONEER -

LONDON, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pepsi MAX® is continuing its 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop celebrations by unveiling a series of murals across London in honour of one of the genre's most prolific icons: The Notorious B.I.G. The unveiling of these tributes follows last month's announcement that Pepsi MAX has teamed up with The Notorious B.I.G. Estate to mark the music genre's landmark milestone, and pay homage to Biggie's enduring legacy that is still revered and loved today.

PEPSI MAX® CONTINUES ITS HIP HOP CELEBRATIONS BY UNVEILING THREE MURALS IN THE UK’S CAPITAL THAT PAY TRIBUTE TO THE NOTORIOUS B.I.G.

Pepsi MAX has enlisted the bold and energetic stylings of some of the UK's finest street artists, Mr Cenz , Gent 48 and Joey Green to bring the vibrance of Biggie's rhythms and rhymes to the streets of Brixton, Peckham and Shoreditch respectively through their own creative lens. Inspired by quotes from the rap legend's family and some of his notable lyrics, each mural delves into unique elements of Biggie's identity, including his Jamaican heritage, his love of fashion, and his laid back approach whilst edging towards the height of his success. Featured amongst the vivid colours and detailed brush strokes of the three unique murals, is the brand's campaign title 'One More Time' which signifies Biggie's timeless return to the forefront of cultural conversation once more through creative tributes to his lasting impact.

Mr Cenz, muralist who brought Biggie to Shoreditch said: "While it's no secret that The Notorious B.I.G. is one of the most immortalised musicians through street art, getting to hone in on a specific element of his identity while partnering with Pepsi MAX, a brand that champions music and culture, has been truly special. Collaborating on a mural that's truly unique, my piece explores Biggie's influence on hip hop culture outside of music, as his style undoubtedly shaped how fans of the genre dressed."

Gent 48, whose mural can be found in Peckham, said: "It's been an absolute pleasure to work with Pepsi MAX to commemorate one of the most recognisable faces in hip hop during this monumental milestone for the genre. Biggie was known for taking a chilled approach to his hustle to the top of his game, despite his massive presence in hip hop, so my mural plays on that notion. I wanted to portray him in his element enjoying the tropical sun around a hot tub, quietly basking in his success - and rightly so!"

Joey Green, whose Biggie tribute has taken over Brixton, said: "Biggie's family has been instrumental in continuing his legacy over the years, so I was thrilled to create a piece inspired by an anecdote from his mother, Ms. Voletta Wallace about his childhood and Jamaican roots. My piece is heavily inspired by themes of his home island which he visited every summer as a child and which I imagine would have influenced the man and legend he grew up to become."

Born Christopher Wallace in Brooklyn, New York, the iconic rapper, better known by his stage name 'The Notorious B.I.G.', is widely considered one of the greatest rappers of all time and most influential of the 1990s rap era. Biggie's music still feels as fresh and current as it did back then, and his impact on music and broader culture continues today.

So, why has Pepsi MAX teamed up with The Notorious B.I.G. Estate? Well, an old freestyle was unearthed that highlighted Biggie was a 'B.I.G.' fan of Pepsi. The track, recorded in 1997, features the lyrics, "Nothing can beat the P-E-P-S-I, yes I drink it constantly / Something 'bout the taste feels great, less filling / Tell 'em Biggie said to drink it all, don't test me / Nothing else beats a Pepsi / If it is, let's see/ I'm thirsty." The track was remastered and released as part of Pepsi's tribute to Biggie when he was posthumously inducted into The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The Pepsi Freestyle not only highlighted Biggie's love of Pepsi, but also forged a trusted partnership between the wider brand including its no-sugar variation and his Estate, coming together in the 50th year of Hip Hop to honour his impact internationally.

Dagmar Emery, Senior Marketing Manager Pepsi MAX said: "Paying homage to The Notorious B.I.G.'s story is one of the greatest honours that we could ask for. A disruptor in the hip hop industry and a game changer in music, Biggie represents our 'Thirsty for More' ethos that celebrates those who break moulds and pursue their passions in life. We are always keeping a finger on the pulse of culture and listening to our fans, which is why we're recognising that with this year's milestone, they are thirsty now more than ever for more Biggie. Working alongside The Notorious B.I.G. Estate and the best street artists in the UK who share his ambition allows fans to join us in celebrating his lasting impact on a huge scale."

Pepsi MAX's partnership with Mr Cenz, Gent 48 and Joey Green forms a continuation of the Pepsi MAX 'Thirsty For More' brand philosophy, which uniquely celebrates the life of true challengers who break the mould and pursue passion & enjoyment to get the most out of life - an ethos that these artists epitomise through their dedication to their craft. Identifying trends within culture, Pepsi MAX is known for its groundbreaking campaigns and boundary-pushing creative and with this latest campaign, it is on a mission to bring fans closer than ever to their favourite artists,, and passion across music and entertainment, through unmissable experiences.

Biggie fans can find the murals at Village Underground Shoreditch, Queen's Road Peckham and 500 Brixton. Each including a scannable QR code that will take users to all the latest Pepsi x

Biggie content. To learn more about The Notorious B.I.G. murals and Pepsi MAX's 'One More Time' campaign, head over to @PepsiMAXUK Instagram and Facebook channels.

Join the conversation online by following #BiggieOneMoreTime #ThirstyForMore #BIGForever

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $86 billion in net revenue 2022, driven by a complimentary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com , and follow on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

About The Christopher Wallace Memorial Foundation

The Christopher Wallace Memorial Foundation was founded in 1997 by Ms. Voletta Wallace, the mother of the late Christopher Wallace, a.k.a The NOTORIOUS B.I.G. The purpose of the foundation is to serve as a vehicle for giving back to the community. As a non-profit organisation, its primary focus is education, through scholarships, grants, mentorship programs, tutoring, books, computers and enrichment programming. Where academics are concerned, B.I.G. is an acronym for "Books Instead of Guns."

About Mr Cenz

Mr Cenz is a London based graffiti artist who has been scribbling on surfaces since 1988. Working from portrait photographs he creates futuristic and mysterious compositions, which portray strong and spiritual women. Fusing together photorealism, illustration and graffiti, his distinctive style layers intricate and flowing letterforms, shapes and line work in a uniquely rhythmic way. His work has been described as "surrealist graffiti art for the soul".

About Gent 48

Gent 48, aka Josh Billingham, ranks among the most talented and prolific graffiti writers in Birmingham. Best known for his character-driven murals, he has exported his creative talents as far afield as Australia and has picked up numerous awards along the way. Influenced by his older brother from a young age, his creative talents shone through in his early years before he began to settle into his unique style around the age of fourteen. Since then, he has honed his craft and evolved his approach up to today, where his unmistakable artwork can be witnessed across Birmingham and beyond.

About Joey Green

Joey 'Jeba' Green is a multi disciplinary illustrator originally from London and currently based in Spain. He has been active in the graffiti and street art culture for 22 years, with his style being described as "quintessentially Hip Hop". Joey draws influence from comic books, animation and 90's graphic design, whilst also expressing the impact music has had on his approach to his work. Joey is viewed as one of the more current artists who encompass the original flavour of graffiti but with an updated formula. His characters contain life, communicating attitude and rhythm, with references of pop culture that connects and relates to different generations.

