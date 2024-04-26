PEPSI MAX® ANNOUNCE FOOTBALL STAR JACK GREALISH AS GLOBAL BRAND AMBASSADOR IN MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP

The star takes centre stage in upcoming football campaign as Pepsi Max® continues to unlock enjoyment for fans

Jack joins Pepsi Max's star-studded group of global brand ambassadors, including Vini Jr., Son Heung -min and Leah Williamson

LONDON, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pepsi Max has today unveiled the signing of its latest global brand ambassador, Jack Grealish, on a multi-year deal.

Jack will take centre stage in Pepsi Max's soon-to-be-announced global football campaign. The campaign will build on Pepsi Max's signature approach to football by creating unexpected and unrivalled football experiences for worldwide fans seeking to enjoy more of the beautiful game.

Jack Grealish joins Pepsi Max's incredible roster of globally recognised talent, which already includes winger Vinicius Jr., Son Heung-min, and Leah Williamson.

All four players are set to appear in Pepsi Max's forthcoming global advertising campaign, battling it out for street football supremacy. Jack and Pepsi Max have many plans in store that will bring the joy of football to fans throughout the year focused on the pleasure he takes from playing the beautiful game.

Jack Grealish, said: "I'm buzzing to partner with Pepsi Max as a global brand ambassador. Pepsi Max has a great heritage working with the biggest names in world football, and I'm excited to join their mission to unlock enjoyment for football fans around the world and encourage everyone to play the beautiful game!"

Eric Melis, VP of Global Brand Marketing, Carbonated Soft Drinks at PepsiCo, said: "Jack is renowned worldwide for his incredible football skills and the enjoyment he takes from the game. We celebrate those who personify our attitude on and off the pitch and can't wait for him to support us in bringing more enjoyment to football fans around the world as part of the Pepsi Max family."

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) generated more than $91 billion in net revenue in 2023, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on X (Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2397980/UK_ONLY___PEP_Grealish_PR_No_Background_MAX_V4.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2397983/UK_ONLY___PEP_Grealish_PR_MAX_PULSE_V4.jpg