Pepperstone expanding their European presence,with license granted by German regulator

MELBOURNE, Australia, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning online FX and CFD broker, Pepperstone, has started their operation under its German license granted by the local regulator BaFin. The new operation will strengthen the broker's fintech offering to the German-speaking world in its 10th year of operation.

"We're entering the sophisticated markets of Germany and Austria to offer our clients what they are looking for: Best execution and pricing in combination with an outstanding service to help our clients to master their trade," said Tobias Reichert, General Manager of Pepperstone GmbH. "We have a particularly experienced team here in Germany, and are united with the group's genuine commitment to helping our clients on their trading journeys."

"This year marks the 10th anniversary of Pepperstone and we are excited to celebrate it with the start of our operation in Germany."

As one of the largest global MetaTrader brokers, Pepperstone's vision is a world of digitally-enabled trading for traders to embrace the challenge and opportunity of global markets.

Pepperstone was established in 2010 in Australia and has received multiple awards from the notable Investment Trends for customer service, spreads and support. In 2019, Pepperstone was rated number one for overall client satisfaction and platform features.

Disruptive and agile, the financial technology company has more than doubled in size over the past two years as well as expanded and tailored its product offering into hundreds of new markets. The broker will offer its German clients MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, which are two of the most popular trading platforms globally.

"Thanks to our team in Germany, Pepperstone can establish even closer ties with our clients in the German speaking world. Germany is one of the most exciting European countries and we look forward to bringing our expertise and technology to the local investors," said Tamas Szabo, Group CEO of Pepperstone.

About Pepperstone

Established in 2010, Pepperstone is now one of the largest MT4 brokers in the world. The company has subsidiaries across the globe and holds licenses issued by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) , the Capital Markets Authority of Kenya (CMA), and the Securities Commission of The Bahamas (SCB).

