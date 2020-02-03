PeopleScout's UK-Based Talent Advisory Team, TMP Holdings Limited ("TMP"), Wins Four Recruitment Advertising Design (RAD) Awards

Recognition Includes Top Award for Work of the Year for The AA's "Ant Middleton's Ready for Anything?" Campaign, Described by Judges as the First of Its Kind

LONDON, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PeopleScout won four coveted RAD awards, including Work of the Year as well as in the Innovation, Use of Social and Out of Home Advertising categories for their work with clients The AA and the National Crime Agency, at the awards ceremony held in London on January 30, 2020.

The judges described the Work of the Year winner, The AA's "Ant Middleton's Ready for Anything?" campaign as "unique," "special" and the "first of its kind."

"It is compelling, innovative, inspiring, real and so expertly put together," the judges said. "It beautifully connects in a highly emotive way, taking us all on a journey of highs, lows and human endeavour. This team was ready for anything and have produced work that has never been seen before in our industry."

The AA's "Ant Middleton's Ready for Anything?" campaign was a 24-hour, live interactive challenge that embodied their Ready for Anything? employer brand. It featured six brave AA employees following Ant Middleton, former Special Boat Service soldier, through a series of challenges while the public participated across social media. The challenge reached millions of potential candidates and engaged thousands of AA employees and resulted in a significant increase in applications.

"Every year we celebrate the best in our industry," said Mark Horley, Chair of the Judges, at the awards. "Something great happened in 2019 because this year we've seen a huge leap in quality and innovation. The standard of thinking and ideas is incredible."

"Winning the top prize for Work of the Year is fantastic news," said Robert Peasnell, Deputy Managing Director of PeopleScout. "The RAD awards recognise the best-of-the best; having the recruiting industry celebrate our work in this way is extremely exciting. The AA campaign allowed us to showcase our exceptional creative skills of which we are incredibly proud. As the only RPO with a full-service, in-house, creative communications agency, this recognition demonstrates that it's possible to recruit in large numbers by offering innovative solutions to our clients' attraction challenges."

This is the second time in 12 months that PeopleScout have won top award honours. In October 2019, PeopleScout had a strong showing at the Recruitment Marketing Awards (RMAs) winning the Grand Prix award for the company's creative approach to recruiting nurses in Greater Manchester, as well as awards for employer branding, recruitment effectiveness and video.

To learn more about PeopleScout and how PeopleScout delivers Next Generation RPO visit www.peoplescout.co.uk.

About PeopleScout

PeopleScout, a TrueBlue company, is the world's largest RPO provider managing talent solutions that span the global economy, with end-to-end MSP capabilities supporting total workforce needs. PeopleScout boasts 97% client retention managing the most complex programs in the industry. The company's thousands of forward-looking talent professionals provide clients with the edge in the people business by consistently delivering now while anticipating what's next. Affinix™, PeopleScout's proprietary talent acquisition platform, empowers faster engagement with the best talent through an AI-driven, consumer-like candidate experience with one-point ATS and VMS integration and single sign-on. Leveraging the power of data gleaned from engaging millions of candidates and contingent associates every year, PeopleScout enhances talent intelligence for clients across more than 70 countries with headquarters in Chicago, Sydney and London and global delivery centers in Charlotte, Toronto, Montreal, Bristol, Krakow, Gurgaon and Bangalore. For more information about PeopleScout and its Now to Next brand promise, please visit www.peoplescout.co.uk.

Press Contact

Rachel Harris

PeopleScout Head of Marketing EMEA & APAC

020 7268 9220

Rachel.Harris@peoplescout.co.uk

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/883295/PeopleScout_Logo.jpg

Related Links

http://www.peoplescout.com



SOURCE PeopleScout