PeopleScout Introduces Award-Wining Affinix™ Talent Technology as Part of Its Solution Offering in Europe to Empower Faster Connections With the Best Talent

Tech Savvy Yet Human Approach Keeps Clients Ahead of the Curve and Drives Improved RPO Programme Performance

LONDON, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PeopleScout today announced that it is introducing its award-winning Affinix™ technology in Europe to help employers expedite and simplify the process of acquiring new talent. The power of Affinix will be showcased at PeopleScout's exclusive Resourcing 2025 event the evening of 26 September at London's world-renowned Science Museum.

Affinix brings leading-edge talent technology to Europe as part of PeopleScout's commitment to delivering Next Generation Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO). Designed in response to changes in candidate preferences, skills shortages and digital disruption, Affinix provides access to the latest tools in one platform for talent acquisition. Artificial intelligence, machine learning and other emerging technologies extend across Affinix, streamlining the sourcing, screening and candidate engagement process to identify the top talent more efficiently.

"We are excited to enable organisations in Europe to enhance their existing talent technology and propel their talent acquisition capabilities into the future with Affinix," said PeopleScout President Taryn Owen. "Affinix creates a superior candidate experience that mimics the simplicity and usability of the best consumer websites and allows our clients to make faster connections with the best talent."

Embedded within PeopleScout's talent solutions, Affinix delivers speed and scalability while leveraging artificial intelligence, recruitment marketing, a mobile-first application process, virtual assessment and scheduling, machine learning, predictive analytics and other emerging technologies with easy one-point applicant tracking system (ATS) and vendor management system (VMS) integration. PeopleScout's Affinix team is constantly evaluating the competitive talent technology landscape and evolving the company's product roadmap to ensure that best-of-breed tools are available as part of the Affinix platform.

Launched in 2017, Affinix has delivered significant performance improvements to PeopleScout clients in the Americas and Asia Pacific.

Artificial intelligence identifies an average of 43 more candidates per requisition

Percentage of candidates applying on mobile increases nearly three-fold

Applicant conversion has increased from an average of 30% to 80% with easy apply features

Virtual assessment and scheduling reduce time-to-fill by as much as 35%

In 2018, Affinix won the gold award in the "Best Advance in RPO Technology" category in Brandon Hall Group's Human Capital Management (HCM) Excellence Awards and the HRO Today TekTonic Award in the "Candidate Experience" category.

"At PeopleScout, we are proudly different in how we deliver our solutions and in our Next Generation RPO thinking," said PeopleScout Executive Leader and Group Managing Director for Europe and Asia Pacific Andrew Wilkinson. "Introducing Affinix in Europe is an important milestone in our commitment to changing the rules of RPO to provide the tailored, tech-enabled solutions required in today's ever-changing talent environment."

The principles of PeopleScout's Next Generation RPO approach include:

Inspired to Deliver the Best Talent. PeopleScout is inspired to find, engage and deliver the best talent and to ensure its clients' employer brand stories are brought to life at each touchpoint in the candidate lifecycle.

Client First, Not Process First. PeopleScout gets under the skin of what its clients need to build solutions that start with client objectives, instead of a generic process, and reflect individual client needs, culture and employer brand.

Nimble, Disciplined and Dynamic. PeopleScout brings a creative point of view and bold, next generation thinking to help its clients achieve their talent goals, while working within a framework that provides oversight and controls to minimise risk.

Tech Savvy, Yet Human. PeopleScout provides clients with access to cutting-edge technology to keep them ahead of the curve without letting it get in the way of the passionate people who bring PeopleScout solutions to life.

Locally Expert, Globally Capable. PeopleScout combines deep local expertise with global scale and wide-ranging resources spanning more than 70 countries.

Moving Business Forward, Together. PeopleScout is relentlessly focused on delivering on its promises while partnering with its clients to move their business forward and anticipating what's next.

PeopleScout continues to lead the industry in RPO, MSP and Total Workforce Solutions. In 2019, PeopleScout was named the No. 1 MSP provider for the third consecutive year and an Enterprise and Healthcare RPO Leader on HRO Today's Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings. Also in 2019, PeopleScout was named a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group's RPO Services PEAK Matrix™ Assessment and a Leader in all categories on the NelsonHall NEAT vendor evaluation for RPO. In 2018, PeopleScout was recognised as the No. 2 provider on HRO Today's Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings for Total Workforce Solutions.

To learn more about Affinix and how PeopleScout delivers Next Generation RPO, visit www.peoplescout.co.uk/technology/.

About PeopleScout

PeopleScout, a TrueBlue company, is the world's largest RPO provider managing talent solutions that span the global economy, with end-to-end MSP capabilities supporting total workforce needs. PeopleScout boasts 98% client retention managing the most complex programmes in the industry. The company's thousands of forward-looking talent professionals provide clients with the edge in the people business by consistently delivering now while anticipating what's next. Affinix™, PeopleScout's proprietary talent acquisition platform, empowers faster engagement with the best talent through an AI-driven, consumer-like candidate experience with one-point ATS and VMS integration and single sign-on. Leveraging the power of data gleaned from engaging millions of candidates and contingent associates every year, PeopleScout enhances talent intelligence for clients across more than 70 countries with headquarters in Chicago, Sydney and London and global delivery centres in Charlotte, Toronto, Montreal, Bristol, Krakow, Gurgaon and Bangalore. For more information about PeopleScout and its Now to Next brand promise, please visit www.peoplescout.co.uk.

Press Contact

Rachel Harris

PeopleScout Head of Marketing EMEA & APAC

020 7268 9220

Rachel.Harris@peoplescout.co.uk

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/883295/PeopleScout_Logo.jpg

SOURCE PeopleScout

