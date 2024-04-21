Penthouse in Midtown New York by Master Architect I.M. Pei Now For Sale.

NEW YORK, April 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Centurion at 33 West 56th Street in the heart of New York City is the only luxury condominium building ever designed by Pei and Pei Partnership Architects and is part of Pei's legacy, celebrated this year at the first major retrospective of his work at the M+ museum in Hong Kong.

Among Pei's masterworks are the Pyramid at the Louvre in Paris, The Bank of China Tower in Hong Kong, and the Four Seasons Hotel in New York.

As soon as you enter the Centurion, the positive energy of the building is noticeable: Natural materials such as French limestone and precious woods create a serene atmosphere, and the private waterfall in the lobby helps residents relax before they even enter their apartments.

The penthouse on top of the renowned Centurion Condominium, now available for sale, is an impressive four-bedroom, four-bathroom home with approximately 3,033 sq. ft, just minutes from Central Park and world-class shopping on Fifth Avenue: Flagship stores of famous brands such as Gucci, Prada, Louis Vuitton, Rolex, Cartier, Armani, Burberry, Tiffany's or Balenciaga can be reached in less than five minutes walking, and many regularly deliver to the Centurion.

This distinguished duplex residence offers multiple exposures with its main exposure to the South, and has a south-facing private terrace. The sun floods the graciously appointed space through oversized, sound-insulated, floor-to-ceiling windows.

24 hour concierge, doorman, 24 hour attended garage, an on-site resident manager, the lobby lounge, a private exercise facility, and a roof deck complete the service package. Owners at the building, many part of an international elite, appreciate the high level of privacy: At just 48 units, the building benefits from an elevated level of service and security: All members of the building's staff know each resident by name.

The building's penthouse was just completely redesigned by the award-winning interior design team of IMG and can be further customized for its future owner. At only $9,8 million, the property represents exceptional value in today's market, especially given its desirable central location, size, and architectural value.

More information about this exceptional property can be obtained from New York Residence broker Thomas Guss, at TG@NYR.com, or +1 212.360.7000, ext. 103.

This is a rare and outstanding opportunity to own an architecturally significant part of New York, and I,M.Pei's legacy.