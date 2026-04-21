PentenAmio Announces Acquisition of Armour Communications

TEWKESBURY, England, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PentenAmio, the British Australian Secure Communications and AI Cyber Defence market leader, has today announced its acquisition of Armour Communications ("Armour Comms"), following the relevant regulatory approvals.

PentenAmio and Armour Communications have worked together for eight years, making this acquisition a logical strategic step to formally bring the two teams together. Through combining capabilities, the businesses see significant collective opportunities across Secure Mobility in the future.

Pictured: Adrian Cunningham, Executive Co-Chair, PentenAmio, Andy Lilly, Co-Founder and CTO, Armour Communications, Sarah Bailey, Group CEO, PentenAmio, Dave Holman, Co-Founder and CEO, Armour Communications and Matt Thomas, UK CEO, PentenAmio

This acquisition reinforces PentenAmio's commitment to maintain, deliver, and enhance its large- scale Secure Mobility solutions. Ultimately, this will strengthen the organisation's resilience and accelerate the pace at which PentenAmio delivers against the evolving requirements of the UK and Australian governments and their allies.

The acquisition is the first since the formation of PentenAmio in May 2025 and is the next step in the development of the new single integrated organisation, capable of delivering at global scale.

Sarah Bailey, PentenAmio Group CEO, said: "I'm delighted to welcome David, Andy, and the entire Armour Communications team to PentenAmio, and look forward to working with them as we continue to deliver an expanding suite of innovative solutions for our countries' security needs. At its heart, PentenAmio is about protecting those who protect us, and this acquisition will help us continue to do exactly that by securing technology that is vital to our ecosystem."

David Holman, Armour Communications' Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer said: "We've been working with the PentenAmio team for over eight years, so we've seen firsthand the skill, experience, and pedigree they bring to innovation, forward leading capabilities and an unwavering commitment to customer delivery in our industry. I know I speak for us all when I say that we are looking forward to working even more closely together as our companies enter this exciting new chapter."

This acquisition brings Armour Communications' team of specialists into the 300-strong PentenAmio team, adding a wealth of engineering talent, especially in key skills areas such as secure app development.

About PentenAmio

PentenAmio is proud to protect those who protect us. A leading provider of secure mobile communications, AI enabled cyber defence, and electronic deception technologies, our 300- strong highly experienced experts deliver advanced solutions tailored to the evolving demands of modern defence and security across the UK, Australia, and our allies. www.pentenamio.com

About Armour Communications

Armour Communications Limited is a UK based organisation that provides trusted encryption solutions for secure communications (voice, messaging, video, and data) on off-the-shelf devices across all popular platforms. Supplying cost-effective, easy to use technology combined with advanced security techniques to deliver cloud-based and on-premises solutions for Governments, Finance and Enterprise markets. www.armourcomms.com

MEDIA CONTACT DETAILS

Niamh McGurk

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pentenamio@lodestonecommunications.com

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