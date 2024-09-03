Pentaleap Unveils Cutting-Edge Modular Platform to Revolutionize Retail Media Monetization

Pentaleap's Technology Empowers Retail Media Networks to Maximize Revenue Potential and Foster a More Inclusive Global Ecosystem

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pentaleap Inc., a leader in retail media technology, today officially announced the launch of its modular retail media platform, designed to enable retail media networks (RMNs) to unlock their full potential for onsite monetization.

Pentaleap's retail media platform creates an open, efficient ecosystem for both retail media networks and advertisers. For RMNs, the Publisher Manager portal offers full control over site monetization with tools like the Fluid Ad Server, SSP, and yield management, driving additional revenue without sacrificing relevancy. The platform's single integration simplifies managing multiple demand sources.

For advertisers, the Campaign Manager streamlines campaign creation, allowing them to tailor bids to priority terms, products, and audiences, optimizing performance with dynamic pacing, suggested bids, and real-time reporting.

"We believe retailers should have the freedom to connect with any demand partners, fostering more open, efficient bid auctions," said Andreas Reiffen, CEO of Pentaleap. "Our goal is to make retail media accessible to all brands while ensuring seamless purchasing experiences. By promoting non-exclusive partnerships, we're committed to helping retailers thrive and compete with giants like Amazon."

Strategic Collaborations Propel Pentaleap's Impact

Recent partnerships with The Home Depot and Pague Menos have bolstered Pentaleap's growing client portfolio, which already includes major retailers like Staples.

"We are excited to partner with Pentaleap to boost the performance of sponsored products, bringing the right suppliers closer to the customers and the point of purchase," said Melanie Babcock, Vice President of Orange Apron Media and Monetization at The Home Depot ."By integrating sponsored products with the intelligence that powers our site's relevancy, we ensure our advertisements are tailored to our shoppers. This approach boosts both customer satisfaction and advertiser experience."

Clients implementing Pentaleap's retail media platforms have reported significant improvements compared to their existing solutions:

30% higher Return on Ad Spend (ROAS)

4X incremental ad revenue

4X available impressions

2X fill rate

"By prioritizing relevancy and user experience with Pentaleap, we achieved a breakthrough where our Sponsored Products matched the performance of organic products, helping us increase the paid click volume," said Matt Clark, Chief Digital Officer of Staples.

"At THG, we are committed to offering the best possible shopping experience to our customers while also helping brands better reach these shoppers," said Sam Wilkinson, Group Head of Retail Media at THG. "Pentaleap's innovative approach aligns with our vision for expanding ad solutions while maintaining a seamless user experience."

Andrew Lipsman, Independent Analyst & Consultant at Media, Ads + Commerce, observed, "Amazon and Walmart have set a high bar for search ad coverage, consistently leading the way in showcasing sponsored products. By closing the gap, other RMNs can accelerate their monetization simply by unlocking the potential from their existing inventory."

On the advertiser side, Martin Osborne, Director of Sales (Consumer Products) at Casio America, added, "Working with Pentaleap is a no-brainer; they deliver a fully managed service that frees us from the time commitment (and guesswork) required to set up our campaigns correctly. Thanks to the analytics and direction provided by our Partner Manager, we have seen excellent YoY sales and ROAS with our Back-to-School ad campaigns this year. Our ROAS increased 218% so far this season, units +9.1%, revenue +6.1%, and CTR +45 bps. We are very happy with the performance and are excited to see what the next quarter's results will be for our campaigns."

Looking Ahead: Expanding Global Impact

Pentaleap is currently in contract discussions with emerging retail media networks in North and South America, EMEA, and Australia.

Carlos Henrique Lacerda, Director, Retail Media & Strategic Alliances at Pague Menos, shared, "At Pague Menos, our clients are at the center of all our decisions, and our goal is to offer them the best possible experience while helping brands effectively reach their target audience. Partnering with Pentaleap will allow us to enhance our retail media capabilities and offer more relevant sponsored product ads without compromising the user experience."

Keith Bryan, Founder and CEO of Colosseum Strategy and former President of Best Buy Ads, said, "Retail Media Network (RMN) leaders are increasingly the catalysts for enterprise-wide retail transformation. They're driving significant changes including customer experience, economic model, partnerships, talent, technology, and data privacy. Even culture. Understanding the value of your media inventory and these retail dynamics is crucial. As new players like Pentaleap introduce more insights and innovations, the future of retail media is poised to become more open, efficient, and effective, helping RMNs better align with their strategic goals and foster a more competitive marketplace."

