Penta Hotels Are Making Guests 'Souper Heroes' Through Their New Campaign to Donate a Great Amount of Soup to People in Need

FRANKFURT, Germany, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The winter months are here, and for those of us that are lucky enough to enjoy the comforts of home, it can be a happy and cosy time of year. However, for those less fortunate, it can be one of the toughest. This year Penta is extending their hospitality beyond their guests and into local communities by providing hot soup and sit-down meals to people in need.

Penta is proud to announce its widest-reaching charitable campaign to date, Souper Heroes, which exemplifies on the brand's philosophy of giving back through direct community engagement.The campaign aims to inspire, to raise awareness and to enable guests to make a positive impact in the destinations they travel to.

An exciting development in Penta's ongoing #pentagives campaign, 'Souper Heroes' is the product of a collaboration between Executive Head Chef John King and new partner, Netherlands based 'The Smallest Soup Factory'. Together, they have created three delicious new soups for the campaign, which will be freshly prepared in their kitchens and also sold as take-away products. For each soup sold, Penta donates a soup to someone in need in the local community.

There are several ways Penta guests will be able to participate in this project: (1) by ordering a soup of the day from the menu at any of their restaurants; (2) buying one of their three limited-edition jars of soup for £/€4.00; or (3) purchasing a mug at one of their hotels for £/€6.00 - naturally, filled with hot soup. Taking it one step further, until 28.02.2020 Penta is implementing a voluntary donation system where €1.00 is added to every guest's bill throughout the winter season. 100% of donations will be passed on to a local charity.

Penta recognizes that every community has unique demands, which is why each hotel will partner with a charity of their own choosing, to provide the soup to those who need it most in their own neighbourhoods. Through this project, Penta aims to dish out thousands of bowls of soup to the most vulnerable members of society.

And because all good hosts know how to throw a party, Pentahotels are putting on a range of local events this Christmas, including a number of sit down meals for those in need. Penta's corporate clients are also invited to take part, and can get in touch with their Events Team for more details.

For a list of all charity partners and more information, please visit:

www.souperheroes.co

Be active! Please share this initiative and participate, by either buying a soup at a Pentahotel, donating during your next stay or making a donation per delegate when booking your event with Penta until February 2020.

