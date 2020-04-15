Peninsula Group Pledges to Double Its £1 Million Charity Commitment to Royal Manchester Children's Hospital

MANCHESTER, England, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global employment law consultancy, Peninsula Group today promised to double its £1 million charity pledge to Royal Manchester Children's Hospital Charity, now committing to raise £2 million for the charity.

Peninsula announced its original commitment of £1 million [twelve months ago] but in the light of recent events around Covid-19, which has made the work of the hospital more challenging than ever as well as impacting on charitable donations, Peninsula has decided to double its pledge to £2 million.

Peter Done, founder and Group Managing Director of Peninsula said, "We speak regularly with the representatives of the Children's Hospital and know they have been working incredibly hard throughout this period to keep the NHS staff going and keep the children safe.

"We have now pledged to increase our commitment to £2 million to assist them at this difficult time.

"Royal Manchester Children's Hospital is an incredible organisation and needs help more than ever at the moment. We are glad to assist and it is a privilege to do what we can to help."

Sarah Naismith, Director of Royal Manchester Children's Hospital Charity, said:

"This is incredible news and we are so grateful Peter and the whole Peninsula team felt moved to support us even further.

"The money will make an amazing difference to the children's hospital. I'd like to thank everyone involved at Peninsula for such a wonderful pledge."

About Peninsula Group

Peninsula is one of the UK's premier companies, started in 1983. The company offers HR, employment law and health & safety support services to small and fast-growing businesses across the country, as well as tax and payroll advice, employee assistance programmes, and HR and health & safety training. Since its beginnings in Greater Manchester, Peninsula has now expanded into the furthest corners of the globe, operating in Ireland, Australia, New Zealand and Canada.

www.peninsulagrouplimited.com

About RMCH

Royal Manchester Children's Hospital treats more than 276,000 patients every year. They come from all over the North West of England and from other parts of the country for some highly specialist treatments.

Royal Manchester Children's Hospital Charity provides resources to make a difficult time easier for children and their families who use the hospital.

Royal Manchester Children's Hospital Charity is part of Manchester Foundation Trust Charity which is registered with the Charity Commission as Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust.

www.rmchcharity.org.uk

Contact:

+44 (0)161-830-2405

+44 (0)784-275-6471

Jane.Pearson@Peninsula-uk.com

