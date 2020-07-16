Penetration of Robust Healthcare Facilities in Remote Areas to Assist Greatly in Growth of Operating Room Equipment Market, North America to Hold Prominent Position, Opines TMR

- The operating room equipment market is expecting to glide smoothly across 2018-2026 on back of factors such as growing incidences of chronic diseases and frequent technological advancements

- The global market is speculated to expand at a CAGR of 6.4% and is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 51,858 mn by 2026

ALBANY, New York, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Impressive demand for extensive operational abilities across the healthcare sector may serve as a prominent growth generator for the operating room equipment market across 2018-2026. Hybrid operating rooms may serve as a growth accelerator for the operating room equipment market during the forecast period. A hybrid operating room consists of advanced equipment and offers enhanced convenience to healthcare professionals for performing complex surgeries. The increasing investment in the healthcare infrastructure is also an important component for the growth of the operating room equipment market.

The global operating room equipment market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.4% across the forecast period of 2018-2026 according to the scrutinized diagnosis by the analysts of Transparency Market Research (TMR). The global operating room equipment market was valued at US$ 29,912.3 mn in 2017 and is construed to reach US$ 51,858.7 mn by 2026.

The addition of advanced technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to operating room equipment is attracting considerable attention from the stakeholders in the healthcare sector. The growing need for advanced healthcare infrastructure in remote areas may extend the growth possibilities of the operating room equipment market.

Operating Room Equipment Market: Pivotal Findings

The patient monitoring segment is extrapolated to expand at a CAGR of 8.1% across the forecast period

Hybrid operating rooms my serve as prominent growth accelerators for the operating room equipment market

North America held an eminent position in 2017 in terms of regional growth and expects to continue the same throughout the forecast period

Explore 216 pages of in-depth research, incisive insights, and detailed country-level projections. Analyze and discover the latest developments in the Operating Room Equipment Market (Product Type - Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices (Anesthesia Systems, Patient Warmers, Ventilators), Patient Monitoring (Surgical Imaging Displays, Movable Imaging Displays, Vital Signs Monitoring Devices), Surgical Equipment (Electrical Surgical Units, Handheld Surgical Instruments, Operating Tables, Operating Room Lights, Surgical Booms), Others (Microscopes, Endoscopes, Operating Room Integration Systems); End user - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 – 2026 at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/report-toc/1674

Operating Room Equipment Market: Promising Growth Avenues

Technological advancements are proving to be an important component for the growth of the operating room equipment market.

The growing need for high-resolution imaging across the healthcare sector may bring great growth prospects for the operating room equipment market

The swift rise in geriatric population and the growing incidence of chronic diseases may bring tremendous growth opportunities for the operating room equipment market

Growing awareness about the latest healthcare technologies across the globe may bring immense growth for the operating room equipment market

Ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) are also bringing considerable demand for operating tables, operating room lights, etc

How are Government Initiatives Strengthening Operating Room Equipment Market?

Government support is at an all-time high for improving the healthcare infrastructure across their respective countries. The governments of various countries are trying to spin a strong web of healthcare facilities across remote and rural regions. Countries like India in Asia Pacific are assuring good growth for the operating room equipment market through healthcare infrastructure boosting initiatives like National Rural Health Mission and National Rural Urban Mission. Robust healthcare policies provided by the government to its citizens are also playing a larger role in increasing the reach of healthcare to the last person in the country. This aspect may serve as a great growth multiplier for the operating room equipment market.

The global operating room equipment market has been segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices

Patient Monitoring

Surgical Equipment

Others

By End-user

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

