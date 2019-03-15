Pembina Pipeline Corporation Announces Conversion Results for Series 17 Preferred Shares

CALGARY, Alberta, March 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pembina Pipeline Corporation ("Pembina") (TSX: PPL;NYSE: PBA) announced today that none of Pembina's Cumulative Redeemable Rate Reset Class A Preferred Shares, Series 17 ("Series 17 Shares") (TSX: PPL.PR.Q) will be converted into Cumulative Redeemable Floating Rate Class A Preferred Shares, Series 18 of Pembina ("Series 18 Shares") on March 31, 2019.

After taking into account all conversion notices received from holders of its outstanding Series 17 Shares by the March 15, 2019 deadline for the conversion of the Series 17 Shares into Series 18 Shares, less than the 1,000,000 Series 17 Shares required to give effect to conversions into Series 18 Shares were tendered for conversion.

About Pembina

Calgary-based Pembina Pipeline Corporation is a leading transportation and midstream service provider that has been serving North America's energy industry for over 60 years. Pembina owns an integrated system of pipelines that transport various hydrocarbon liquids and natural gas products produced primarily in western Canada. The Company also owns gas gathering and processing facilities and an oil and natural gas liquids infrastructure and logistics business. Pembina's integrated assets and commercial operations along the majority of the hydrocarbon value chain allow it to offer a full spectrum of midstream and marketing services to the energy sector. Pembina is committed to identifying additional opportunities to connect hydrocarbon production to new demand locations through the development of infrastructure that would extend Pembina's service offering even further along the hydrocarbon value chain. These new developments will contribute to ensuring that hydrocarbons produced in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the other basins where Pembina operates can reach the highest value markets throughout the world.

Purpose of Pembina:

To be the leader in delivering integrated infrastructure solutions connecting global markets;

Customers choose us first for reliable and value-added services;

choose us first for reliable and value-added services; Investors receive sustainable industry-leading total returns;

receive sustainable industry-leading total returns; Employees say we are the 'employer of choice' and value our safe, respectful, collaborative and fair work culture; and

say we are the 'employer of choice' and value our safe, respectful, collaborative and fair work culture; and Communities welcome us and recognize the net positive impact of our social and environmental commitment.

Pembina's strategy is to:

Preserve Value by providing safe, environmentally conscious, cost-effective and reliable services;

by providing safe, environmentally conscious, cost-effective and reliable services; Diversify by providing integrated solutions which enhance profitability and customer service;

by providing integrated solutions which enhance profitability and customer service; Implement Growth by pursuing projects or assets that are expected to generate cash flow per share accretion and capture long-life, economic hydrocarbon reserves; and

by pursuing projects or assets that are expected to generate cash flow per share accretion and capture long-life, economic hydrocarbon reserves; and Secure Global Markets by understanding what the world needs, where they need it, and delivering it.

Pembina is structured into three Divisions: Pipelines Division, Facilities Division and Marketing & New Ventures Division.

Pembina's common shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges under PPL and PBA, respectively. For more information, visit www.pembina.com.

