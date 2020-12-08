Peloton Well Focused Data Management Solutions, powered by Microsoft Azure, leads digital transformation in the energy industry

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Peloton, the global leader in Well Lifecycle Data Management software solutions for the energy industry, is excited to announce that the Peloton Platform has been recognized as a Microsoft preferred solution for managing Well, Production and Land data.

Peloton is the only global software provider that delivers an integrated solution to customers in three solution areas: Well Data Lifecycle, Production Data Lifecycle and Land Data Management.

"Significant economies of scale are achieved by managing all three solutions in one platform," said Monty Meloche, President of Peloton. "Along with the extensibility of using both commercial integrations across the solutions and tailored integrations through the Platform web API, customers are achieving maximum value from their data. The Platform enables us to manage this integration and deliver workflows that allow customers to streamline operations and provides the technology in a commercially repeatable and economically cost-effective manner."

Developed with Microsoft Azure technology, the Peloton Platform delivers a robust end user experience to oil and gas companies around the world. The Peloton Platform provides a secure, optimized, and scalable environment which enables client operations' teams to focus on their primary objectives of data capture, data management and data analysis.

"Microsoft Azure helps Peloton deliver data management solutions, providing customers with valuable and timely analysis to manage, simplify, and optimize their operations," said Uwa Airhiavbere, Director, Energy Industry Practice, Microsoft. "Its Well Lifecycle Data Management software solutions, powered by Azure, streamline the collection, integration and sharing of key data, leading to quick informed decision making."

About Peloton

Peloton's Platform energizes the oil and gas digital transformation through mobility, automation, and data integration by providing fully integrated well data lifecycle, production data lifecycle and land data management solutions. With a 30-year history and a clear direction, over 600 oil and gas customers worldwide rely on Peloton technology to equip their stakeholders with the tools and information necessary to manage, simplify and optimize their operations. For more information, visit www.peloton.com.

