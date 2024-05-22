Peloton delivers Platform v2 with enhanced security, mobility, and speed, powering business solutions for the world's energy enterprises

Security: Peloton's best in class security includes our 24/7 security team and SOC1/2 compliance embedded within the Peloton Platform. With superior security measures and dedicated platform monitoring, Peloton ensures data integrity and reliability, backed by global, redundant data centers to minimize the risk, and offer material cost savings compared to on-premises solutions.





Mobility: The Platform offers industry leading mobility, allowing customers to access and manage critical operational data anytime, anywhere. With intuitive mobile apps and fast, local data centers, Peloton empowers users with seamless accessibility and enhanced productivity. Integration: The Peloton Platform provides data integration across all three solutions (Well Data Lifecycle, Production Data Lifecycle, and Land Data Management) creating a unified ecosystem for the data management of your assets. Plus, ETL/Web API processes empower organizations to seamlessly manage integrations to third party databases and applications. By centralizing these functions, Platform clients benefit from saving countless hours of manual data entry and significant costs associated with rework from relying on disparate or out of date information. The Platform delivers stakeholder data trust and peak data efficiency, ensuring better decision-making and resource optimization across organizational silos.





Faster Data Input: Peloton's Well Data Lifecycle, Production Data Lifecycle and Land Data Management solutions on the Peloton Platform, revolutionize data input workflows by automating processes and reducing manual entry. With a suite of direct integrations, import tools, automated data synthesis from sensor and contextual data points, our solutions accelerate data entry and enhance accuracy, enabling users to focus on critical tasks without the burden of tedious data input. Real-time: The Peloton Platform offers real-time data ingestion and visualization in cloud storage solutions, providing clients with instant access to critical data during and after operations. With ultra-low latency connections and standardized data delivery, Peloton empowers clients with actionable insights for efficient decision-making using current information.

"Organizational data silos and data redundancy breed frustration and erode trust in your operations. Too many organizations are still relying on disparate processes and custom solutions preventing a single source of truth and hampering their abilities to do more with less effort", said Adil Walji, Peloton CTO.

About Peloton: Peloton is a leading provider of innovative technology solutions for the energy industry, offering solutions to optimize operations and enhance productivity. With a focus on security, mobility, integration, and real-time monitoring, Peloton powers energy clients to thrive in an ever-evolving landscape. For more information, visit https://www.peloton.com/get-it-all-lp.

Media Contact:

marketing@peloton.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2415442/Peloton_NewGreyTagline_RGB_WEB_Logo_Logo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2415443/Connections_640x360.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2415444/Faster_640x360.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2415445/Mobility_640x360.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2415446/Security_640x360.jpg