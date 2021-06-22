Peloton Announces Corporate Wellness Offering

Peloton Corporate Wellness provides access to Peloton's award-winning platform, connected fitness products

NEW YORK, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Peloton (Nasdaq: PTON) today announced Peloton Corporate Wellness , a new way to bring Peloton content or connected fitness products to businesses and organizations operating in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and Germany, with Australia coming later this year. The same Peloton experience loved by more than 5.4 million Members is now available to organizations who are committed to providing employees access to innovative mental and physical health resources.

"Introducing Peloton Corporate Wellness is the latest step to making the award winning Peloton experience more accessible," said Peloton's President William Lynch. "Over the years we've worked hard to help our Members achieve healthier and happier lifestyles. Peloton Corporate Wellness is the natural extension for us to be able to scale that offering. Together with our Corporate Wellness partners, we're now able to share the experience with millions more while also driving stronger culture and community within the workplace."

Starting today, organizations can offer subsidized access to Peloton Digital and All Access Memberships, as well as exclusive benefits on Connected Fitness products. Corporate Wellness partners will receive access to tailored enterprise features to help drive strong engagement, reduce administrative workload and measure impact, all via an easy to use and secure platform. Each Corporate Wellness partnership will benefit from Peloton's brand and marketing expertise, extensive knowledge of member engagement, and community-building tools.

More than a fitness program

Attracting and retaining great talent, increasing employee engagement and health, and building community are long-term goals for all organizations. In addition to the measurable and tangible health and wellness benefits that Peloton can deliver, Peloton Corporate Wellness also has the unique opportunity to help organizations drive employee engagement and retention. Peloton's high engagement and member satisfaction is driven in part by the number of community-first features like Tags, which helps Members find other Members with similar interests on the Leaderboard, and Sessions to make it easier to workout with a group. Similar to a live class, Sessions is another way to work out together where Members can schedule any ride or run, 20-minutes or longer, then send an invite to others to join that class. Peloton's social tools can be used to help teammates bond while also forging great fitness habits.

During just the first three months of 2021, total workouts on the platform grew to 171 million, an increase from 48 million in the same time period last year. As of May 2021, Members averaged 26 workouts per month. Peloton also surveyed Members in the U.S., U.K, Canada, and Germany. Members reported that the platform made them feel happier (77%) and felt their mental health improved (65%). Additionally, they felt more accomplished (83%) and more productive at work (64%).

A new way to think about corporate wellness

Wayfair, Samsung, SAP, Accenture Interactive, part of Accenture, and Sky, in the U.K., are among the first organizations partnering with Peloton Corporate Wellness. Eligible employees of these companies will receive a range of options including free access to the Peloton App and exclusive benefits on Connected Fitness products to support team building and healthy habits.

"Our employees are the key to our success," said Dan Healey, Head of Human Resources for SAP North America. "We're thrilled to pilot Peloton's Corporate Wellness program as an additional benefit to foster employee engagement and inspiration. As a pioneer in hybrid work, SAP has long found creative ways to encourage a sense of community, including last year with Peloton. We're excited to expand our collaboration with Peloton as we continue to invest in our employees' mental and physical wellness."

Cassidy Rouse will now lead the new team as Global General Manager of Peloton Corporate Wellness, reporting to Tim Shannehan, Peloton's Chief Revenue Officer. In his role, Rouse will lead the team helping make Peloton more accessible.

"We heard from partners that they need flexible employee wellness solutions that can meet the evolving demands of a modern workforce," said Rouse. "Whether you're at home, on the road, or in the office, you should be able to access the physical or mental exercise that fits your schedule - and even team up with a coworker to motivate each other."

Partners who are interested in joining us to extend health and wellness to millions around the world can learn more about Peloton Corporate Wellness at: onepeloton.com/corporate-wellness.

About Peloton

Peloton is the leading interactive fitness platform in the world with a loyal community of more than 5.4 million Members. The company pioneered connected, technology-enabled fitness, and the streaming of immersive, instructor-led boutique classes for its Members anytime, anywhere. Peloton makes fitness entertaining, approachable, effective, and convenient, while fostering social connections that encourage its Members to be the best versions of themselves. An innovator at the nexus of fitness, technology, and media, Peloton has reinvented the fitness industry by developing a first-of-its-kind subscription platform that seamlessly combines the best equipment, proprietary networked software, and world-class streaming digital fitness and wellness content, creating a product that its Members love. The brand's immersive content is accessible through the Peloton Bike, Peloton Tread, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread+, and Peloton App, which allows access to a full slate of fitness classes across disciplines, on any iOS or Android device, Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku TVs, and Chromecast and Android TV. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in New York City, Peloton has a growing number of retail showrooms across the US, UK, Canada and Germany. For more information, visit www.onepeloton.com.

Media contact:

Amelise Lane

press@onepeloton.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1224684/Peloton_Logo.jpg

Related Links

www.pelotoncycle.com



SOURCE Peloton