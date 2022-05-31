Pelican Capital funds Atech's first acquisition to support its continued expansion

Atech acquires IMEX Technical Services as it initiates its buy and build plans

LONDON, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pelican Capital today announced its most recent investment, Atech, has acquired IMEX Technical Services Limited, a Swindon-based managed service provider. This is the first acquisition announced by Atech since securing an initial £10m of funding from Pelican Capital in February 2022. Pelican invests in businesses to help support both organic growth, and acquisitions, with flexible capital to align with the aspirations of its portfolio.

Atech, a managed service provider with a client focused approach to cloud based modern workplace solutions has grown to a national service provider over the past 15 years. IMEX's team of specialists will allow Atech to increase their current remit in existing consulting and service teams, delivering client projects and managed services to a range of private sectors with a focus on legal, manufacturing, finance and retail.

While the acquisition is an opportunity to introduce Atech to new clients, it is also of real benefit to existing clients of both Atech and IMEX. IMEX, one of the first Microsoft Gold partners in the UK, aligns with Atech's passion for innovation and its vision of making cloud technologies accessible for any organisation. Atech's status as a Microsoft Direct CSP with global support 24 x 7 offers the opportunity for existing clients from both businesses to realise the vision of optimised cloud services at scale.

Ryan Langley, CEO at Atech commented "In the last 3 years, we have hit many milestones including achieving five major accreditations. Announcing our first acquisition is another exciting milestone and we look forward to executing on our strategic growth plans together with IMEX." Tim George, Co-founder at Atech added "We needed to ensure that the acquired company would align with our vision. The team at IMEX, led by Tony Payne, have proven themselves to be the perfect extension of the Atech family."

Richard Morrison, Partner at Pelican Capital commented "At Pelican, we look to align with partners who show deep knowledge of their industry, but also the flair to innovate and progress by means of organic or acquired growth. We saw all of this in Atech, and they have proved us right with the fast paced and perceptive approach they have applied to their first acquisition, supported by Pelican. We look forward to building on this acquisition and welcome the IMEX team to the Atech group"

About Pelican Capital

Pelican Capital provides funding to businesses with management teams needing up to £25m of equity funding to accelerate growth, and where required, facilitate ownership change. Focusing on what makes management teams successful, Pelican aligns flexible capital to the ambitions of its portfolio companies. As the single point of contact from first meeting through to exit, Pelican's partners invest a substantial amount of their own capital in the businesses they invest in, alongside funds from family offices. This creates alignment between Pelican, the management team and the investors. With broad sector experience, and providing support to teams to professionalise their business, Pelican helps to develop and execute the right strategy to maximise growth.

About Atech

Atech delivers digital transformation, managed security and cloud services in addition to infrastructure and end-user support, with a specific focus and expertise built around optimising the Microsoft technology stack to deliver innovative technology transformation projects. Atech's track record is particularly strong in the private sector, delivering 24 x 7 global support to mid-market and enterprise organisations globally. With a deep focus and specialism in Microsoft technologies, Atech enables, and supports, digital transformation to visionary businesses.

