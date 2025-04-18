Pedal Towards a Greener Future: DAHON-V Powers Performance & Sustainability at Sea Otter Classic 2025

MONTEREY, Calif., April 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world prepares to celebrate Earth Day 2025, DAHON brings a powerful message to California's iconic Sea Otter Classic: high performance and environmental responsibility can go hand in hand.

Team DAHON And Partners At Sea Otter 2025 Visitors capturing the moment with DAHON

At the heart of DAHON's display is the DAHON-V technology suite — a set of innovations that optimize frame stiffness and improve riding efficiency. By enhancing structural integrity and reducing energy loss, DAHON-V helps riders go farther with less effort, making cycling a smart, sustainable choice for reducing carbon footprints and promoting eco-friendly mobility.

Among the standout models showcased is the Hemingway GR, a rugged folding gravel bike built for multi-terrain exploration. With wide, puncture-resistant tires, reinforced frame technology, and a focus on durability, the Hemingway GR is perfect for outdoor enthusiasts seeking adventure without compromising performance. It's designed to take on gravel, rocky paths, and off-road challenges, making it an ideal companion for explorers looking to ride wherever their curiosity takes them.

Another key highlight is the K-Feather, DAHON's lightest-ever e-bike, integrating the innovative DAHON-V technology. This minimalist folding e-bike provides seamless pedal assist with an ultra-light frame and high-density battery tech. It offers up to 40 km of assist, and even when the power runs out, it rides effortlessly like a traditional bike — offering a sustainable, foldable solution for daily journeys.

"Every pedal stroke counts in our fight for a cleaner, greener planet," said a DAHON representative. "As Earth Day approaches, we're proud to provide not only high-performance bikes but also smarter alternatives to car travel. Our bikes are designed to help riders reduce their environmental impact while rediscovering the joys of cycling."

Other featured models at Sea Otter included the Mariner, UNIO E20, and Vélodon A4, each offering innovative features that combine performance and sustainability. Whether it's for commuting, weekend rides, or performance cycling, DAHON's lineup is designed with the future in mind — creating bikes that empower riders to make eco-conscious decisions every day.

Though the Sea Otter Classic has come to a close, DAHON's mission continues. With Earth Day 2025 just around the corner, DAHON invites cyclists, adventurers, and eco-conscious riders to embrace the future of greener, smarter mobility with the DAHON family of folding and e-bikes.

This Earth Month, let's ride light, ride smart — and ride for the Earth.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2668123/Team_DAHON_Partners_Sea_Otter_2025.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2668124/Visitors_capturing_moment_DAHON.jpg