Pearson to Acquire Career and Technical Education Leader eDynamic Learning

Acquisition to scale Pearson's position in the Early Careers space

LONDON, June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearson (FTSE: PSON.L), the world's lifelong learning company, today announces that it has entered into an agreement to acquire eDynamic Holdings LP ('eDynamic Learning'), a leading Career and Technical Education (CTE) curriculum solutions provider. eDynamic Learning's comprehensive catalogue of digital courses enables students to follow structured learning pathway programs that prepare them for their future careers. This acquisition is aligned to Pearson's strategy, enabling Pearson to scale its position in the fast-growing Early Careers space and broaden capabilities in career-readiness solutions.

eDynamic Learning serves over 885,000 K-12 students, reaching over 9,000 K-12 schools and higher education institutions, in addition to post-secondary learners and adult professionals. With 325 digital courses across more than 40 career pathways, it reaches learners through educational resources, immersive virtual career simulations, workforce training, and virtual teaching services.

eDynamic Learning has a highly attractive financial profile with strong margins and cash flow conversion, and a track record of delivering growth. The consideration for eDynamic Learning will be funded from existing cash resources and available liquidity. Completion of the acquisition is expected to occur in H2 2025 subject to regular closing conditions, including any required regulatory filings or approvals.

Omar Abbosh, Chief Executive Officer of Pearson, said: "At a moment when technology is developing faster than human skills, we see hundreds of thousands of open roles in the US today. Employers tell us they have an urgent need for career-ready workers. That's why I am delighted to welcome eDynamic Learning, an innovator and leader in the career skills space, into the Pearson team. Together, we can uniquely support early career learners as they enter the workforce in the era of AI. Pearson and eDynamic Learning are excited to serve more educators, learners, and employers as we reinvent the future of learning."

Jerry Wooden, Chief Executive Officer of eDynamic Learning said: "Pearson is a trusted brand with well-established relationships across a strong network of educational institutions and enterprises. There is a significant opportunity to enhance our offering while reaching more learners as they make the transition from education to work. We are excited to join Pearson in its ambition to address the opportunities in the early careers space, and in supporting its mission to help learners realize the life they imagine through learning."

About Pearson

At Pearson, our purpose is simple: to help people realise the life they imagine through learning. We believe that every learning opportunity is a chance for a personal breakthrough. That's why our Pearson employees are committed to creating vibrant and enriching learning experiences designed for real-life impact. We are the world's lifelong learning company, serving customers with digital content, assessments, qualifications, and data. For us, learning isn't just what we do. It's who we are. Visit us at pearsonplc.com.

About eDynamic Learning

Founded by a classroom teacher, eDynamic Learning (eDL) aims to empower educators with accessible resources for all learners to guide students on their journey to life after graduation. eDL is dedicated to supporting both teachers and programs that facilitate student exploration of interests, career options, and skill acquisition through Career and Technical Education (CTE). eDL prioritizes quality and the development of vital life readiness skills, including interpersonal communication and financial literacy. eDL's commitment to fostering exploration starts early, with resources tailored to middle school students. eDL's rich courseware catalog and Learning Blade resource, supplemental mission-based lessons, have a proven track record of expanding STEM, computer science, and career interest and awareness.

