Pearson School Report 2025: At least 1.9 million students not ready for their next stage of learning

LONDON, June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- New findings from Pearson (FTSE: PSON.L) reveal that at least 1.65 million primary and secondary students and over 250,000 college students in England may not be both emotionally ready and at the expected academic level to move on to the next stage of their learning.

The 2025 Pearson School Report: Learning for life asked almost 11,000 school teachers and college tutors to share their views on student readiness at each year of primary, at the end of Year 11, and on 16–18 year-olds taking their next steps at the end of their college course.

On average, primary and secondary teachers felt that at least one in three students* (32% and 31% respectively) will not be ready. At college level, tutors said the same for at least 43% of 16–18-year-olds. The top three factors teachers and tutors identified as impacting readiness were:

Primary – Special Educational Needs and/or Disabilities (79%), struggles with writing (75%) and independence (73%)

Secondary – self-motivation (77%), independence (65%) and social maturity (62%)

College – digital wellbeing (30%), critical thinking (30%), and struggles with writing (28%)

Also adding their perspectives to the annual report's biggest-ever dataset were 3,000 UK students across primary, secondary and college settings. Despite demonstrating a clear enjoyment of learning, nearly 1 in 5 school students (17%) and 1 in 4 of college students (26%) are concerned about being ready for the next stage of learning.

To support improved learning and outcomes, those surveyed offered practical ideas and solutions. Their suggestions highlight a clear desire for more flexible, student-centred approaches, that include:

Stronger connections to everyday life. One in three school students would integrate lessons about things in everyday life. 40% said managing money and budgeting skills are currently missing from their education, alongside speaking confidently in front of others (33%), support with how to get a job and workplace/interview skills (29%), as well as communication skills (26%).



One in three school students would integrate lessons about things in everyday life. 40% said managing money and budgeting skills are currently missing from their education, alongside speaking confidently in front of others (33%), support with how to get a job and workplace/interview skills (29%), as well as communication skills (26%). Enhanced focus on practical skills. Over a third of secondary students (37%) want to be taught creative skills (35% of teachers agree), 30% of secondary students and 16% of teachers want a greater focus on digital skills.



Over a third of secondary students (37%) want to be taught creative skills (35% of teachers agree), 30% of secondary students and 16% of teachers want a greater focus on digital skills. Adapting to AI advances. 44% of secondary teachers and 31% of primary teachers say they don't think students are being well prepared for an AI-driven world. This is echoed by secondary and college students with more than 1 in 4 believing they should learn about AI at school/college to improve skills. However, only 9% of teachers currently feel confident teaching students how to use AI, with calls for greater training for both existing and trainee teachers.



44% of secondary teachers and 31% of primary teachers say they don't think students are being well prepared for an AI-driven world. This is echoed by secondary and college students with more than 1 in 4 believing they should learn about AI at school/college to improve skills. However, only 9% of teachers currently feel confident teaching students how to use AI, with calls for greater training for both existing and trainee teachers. Clearer links between learning and career paths. Only 8% of teachers feel the education system prepares students for future careers. Students share this concern. 15% of primary students are worried about getting a job in the future, doubling to 31% at secondary and 37% at college.



Only 8% of teachers feel the education system prepares students for future careers. Students share this concern. 15% of primary students are worried about getting a job in the future, doubling to 31% at secondary and 37% at college. Prioritising student outcomes: Self-confidence and awareness (54%), a love of learning (50%), life skills (40%) and an understanding of the wider world (40%) feature highly in teachers priority outcomes for students. Across the phases, problem solving, critical thinking, resilience and confidence are consistent qualities that teachers, tutors and home educators think students should develop outside of academic ability.



Self-confidence and awareness (54%), a love of learning (50%), life skills (40%) and an understanding of the wider world (40%) feature highly in teachers priority outcomes for students. Across the phases, problem solving, critical thinking, resilience and confidence are consistent qualities that teachers, tutors and home educators think students should develop outside of academic ability. A reduction in curriculum volume and less emphasis on final exams: A fifth of college students (20%) say the volume of curriculum and assessment impacts their learning. 58% of school teachers would also like to see this addressed. Reducing the focus on final exams was also key with 34% of school teachers saying modular assessments would improve outcomes, while 58% of college tutors said the same for more flexible options like 'banking' credit over time. This was also the most favoured option to improve learning and assessment for secondary school students.

Speaking about the findings, Freya Thomas Monk, Managing Director of Pearson Qualifications, said: "Over 14,000 students, teachers, tutors and home educators have spoken, and we have a real opportunity to listen and act. Hundreds of thousands of young people are facing barriers across every stage of education, impacting their potential and progression both now and in the future.

"Our world is constantly evolving and learning needs to do the same. We can better prepare students for their next step through more engaging and relevant curricula, flexible assessments that work for all students, and the thoughtful use of technology to put choice, personalisation and accessibility front and centre. By doing this we equip them for learning pathways that lead to opportunity, growth, and a confident future."

Jason Elsom, Chief Executive of Parentkind, the UK's largest parent charity, said: "We need to get children ready for the middle of the twenty-first century. A child starting school this year will enter the workplace in the late 2030s and reach the age of 30 in the year 2050 when life and work will be very different.

"Robotics, artificial intelligence, and rapid advances in science and medicine will without a doubt change the way we will live and work and threaten not just low-wage and low-skilled jobs but roles at every level, and of every degree of knowledge and skill. It is more important than ever that today's children become lifelong learners, not switched off from learning."

To explore this year's full findings, download Pearson School Report 2025: Learning for Life here from Friday 27 June.

Notes to Editors

About the research

Pearson commissioned a nationally representative external survey of primary and secondary classroom teachers, middle leaders, school leaders and headteachers working in schools in England between 29 March 2025 and 25 April 2025. Between 2,355 and 9,821 responded to the questions. Responses were collected by the polling organisation Teacher Tapp and weighted to reflect national teacher and school demographics.

Research was also conducted by Censuswide in April 2025 with 1,000 primary school students (aged 7–11 years), 1,000 secondary school students (aged 11–16 years), 1,000 college students, 1,000 college tutors and 75 parents who are home/flexi-schooling their children. Censuswide abides by and employs members of the Market Research Society and follows the MRS code of conduct and ESOMAR principles. Censuswide is also a member of the British Polling Council.

* The figures were calculated by apportioning the highest possible number of students thought to be 'ready' within each of the ranges provided and then subtracting the combined 'ready' total from the total number of pupils in each phase. The upper most limit was 56% in primary, 55% in secondary and 66% in college.

