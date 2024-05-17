Pearson augments nursing content with generative AI study tools to improve nursing education and address shortages

HOBOKEN, N.J., May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearson (FTSE: PSON.L), the world's leading learning company, today announced the integration of AI study tools into its Nursing: A Concept-Based Approach to Learning series, the only nursing concepts curriculum built from the ground up as a comprehensive, cohesive learning system.

Pearson's AI study tools combine the power of generative AI technology with trusted Pearson content to provide scaffolded, guided help when students are stuck on homework problems, and personalized explanations, summaries, and practice problems for more efficient studying.

"Integrating AI study tools into our concept-based nursing series enhances the learning experience, giving nursing students and nurse educators the resources they need to efficiently study and master course concepts," said Anne Fahlgren, GM of Pearson's professional portfolio. "This technology will help more nursing candidates prepare for and enter the workforce, while also giving nurse educators the means to scale their teaching further, addressing major challenges in nursing education and society."

The AI study tools beta will be available both in Pearson+ eTextbook and the accompanying MyLab Nursing course in time for Fall 2024. MyLab is an interactive teaching and learning platform, backed by content from Pearson authors. The platform, with integrated eTextbook, allows instructors to design their course, assign homework and assessments, and monitor student progress in real time.

The US is experiencing shortages of nurses and nurse educators. The National Academy of Medicine's 2021 report on The Future of Nursing: 2020-2030 notes that, in order to provide sufficient care for an aging population over the next decade, a substantial increase in the nursing workforce will be needed that can practice "in community-based settings with diverse populations that face a variety of lived experiences." The NAM's report also references hundreds of nursing faculty position vacancies that have contributed to tens of thousands of qualified applicants being turned away from nursing school admission due to the inability to adequately meet student demand.

Concept-based nursing curriculum is designed to focus on key concepts emphasizing a holistic understanding of nursing principles that can be applied across different patient populations, healthcare settings, and situations. This approach strengthens clinical reasoning skills in the course of patient care. Incorporating generative AI tools into Pearson's concept-based nursing content supports nurse educators in scaling their teaching and students' ability to study more efficiently.

Dr. Michelle Aebersold, University of Michigan School of Nursing Clinical Professor and contributor to Nursing: A Concept-Based Approach to Learning, said "Technological advancements like generative AI are transforming the nursing profession. The ability to adapt in a rapidly changing environment is a critical healthcare skill, whether it's in the course of patient care or in preparing our future nurses for the workforce. The ability of the AI study tools to provide a more user-centered, customized experience is a huge benefit for our students. I'm glad they will have access to Pearson's AI tools that accommodate the variety of ways students learn and provide personalized support in the moment students need it most. This is the future of individualized learning."

A Fall 2023 survey of students using Pearson's AI study tools beta showed strong levels of engagement, with 75% of respondents saying the tools were helpful or very helpful to their studies.

The inclusion of generative AI study tools further solidifies Pearson's dedication to providing the most comprehensive and effective learning and teaching resources for nursing students and nurse educators across the US. Pearson's AI study tools are already available in more than 30 Pearson Mastering titles and are set to be integrated into more than 40 Pearson+ eTextbooks and MyLab and Mastering titles across math, science, business, and nursing for August of 2024.

Pearson is committed to investing in the responsible application of AI to advance product innovation and enhance the learning experience to educate, certify, and credential students and the workforce.

