Peanut Allergy Market is Set for Remarkable Growth at a 21.88% CAGR During the Study Period [2018-2030], Says DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's " Peanut Allergy Market " report provides a thorough comprehension of the Peanut Allergy historical and forecasted epidemiology and the Peanut Allergy market trends in the 7MM [the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan]. The Peanut Allergy market report also proffers an analysis of the current Peanut Allergy treatment algorithm/practice, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs.

Several key pharmaceutical companies include Nestle Health Sciences, DBV Technologies, Regeneron, Sanofi, Camallergy, Vedanta Biosciences, Alladapt Immunotherapeutics, InnoUp Farma, COUR Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Genentech, and others, are developing novel products to improve the Peanut Allergy treatment outlook.

are developing novel products to improve the Peanut Allergy treatment outlook. Palforzia (AR101) is the first FDA-approved oral immunotherapy for Peanut Allergy treatment. It is developed by Aimmune Therapeutics and is designed for children and teens aged 4–17 with existing peanut allergies. The purpose is to desensitize children to peanuts. Nestle acquired Aimmune Therapeutics in October 2020 .

is the first FDA-approved oral immunotherapy for Peanut Allergy treatment. It is developed by and is designed for children and teens aged 4–17 with existing peanut allergies. The purpose is to desensitize children to peanuts. acquired in . Peanut Allergy Market will observe a boost because of the increasing prevalence, uptake of immunotherapy assets, and concise clinical guidelines. Nevertheless, the growth of the Peanut Allergy Market may be hindered due to limited patient awareness and established treatment protocols, poor understanding of disease etiology, and the gap in real-world practice and clinical trials.

DBV Technologies recently received a rejection from FDA for Viaskin Peanut. However, after recent talks with the FDA, it plans to modify the patches selected for use in the protein transport study (EQUAL) and adhesion and safety study (STAMP).

recently received a rejection from FDA for Viaskin Peanut. However, after recent talks with the FDA, it plans to modify the patches selected for use in the protein transport study (EQUAL) and adhesion and safety study (STAMP). Novartis's Xolair (omalizumab), a recombinant DNA-derived humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody, is used off-label in few clinics. Xolair is set to face stiff competition by a wave of biosimilars with companies like Glenmark and Sorrento Therapeutics, making the product more affordable for many more patients.

Peanut Allergy is a reaction that occurs when the body mistakenly identifies peanuts as harmful substances. It accounts for the majority of severe food-related allergic reactions.

DelveInsight estimates that the total diagnosed Peanut Allergy prevalent cases in 2020 were 10,578,543 cases in 7MM, out of which the highest cases were observed in the United States.

The Peanut Allergy Market Analysis Report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiological analysis segmented into:

Diagnosed Peanut Allergy Prevalent Cases

Gender-specific Cases of Peanut Allergy

Age-specific Cases of Peanut Allergy

Severity-specific Cases of Peanut Allergy

Peanut Allergy Treatment Market

Peanut avoidance was considered the first line of treatment for anyone at risk of developing a Peanut Allergy. However, the updated guidelines outlined that the children should be given peanuts based on their allergy risk: high-risk children (with severe eczema, egg allergy, or both) around 4–6 months, moderate-risk children (with mild-to-moderate eczema or other food allergies) around six months, and low-risk children (without eczema or food allergies) at their parent's discretion.

Epinephrine is the first-line medication for anaphylaxis treatment. Intramuscular (IM) or intravenous (IV) epinephrine should be administered, although the IM route is given preference, with injection placement in the lateral thigh. IV administration ideally should be administered in the inpatient setting with appropriate monitoring. Antihistamines, corticosteroids, and bronchodilators may also be utilized, but it is vital to realize these medications do not treat anaphylaxis; instead, they are adjunctive therapies for anaphylaxis management. IV fluids should be administered to prevent and treat tissue hypoperfusion.

Peanut Allergy Therapies

Palforzia, developed by Aimmune Therapeutics, is the first FDA-approved oral immunotherapy for Peanut Allergy treatment. It is made up of carefully selected doses of peanut powder taken by mouth and is designed for children and teens aged 4–17 with existing peanut allergies. Palforzia's purpose is to desensitize children to peanuts. It is available only through a Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS).

Novartis's Xolair (omalizumab), a recombinant DNA-derived humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody, is used as an off-label in few clinics. The drug is also evaluated as monotherapy and adjunct therapy to multi-allergen oral immunotherapy in food allergic children and adults.

Peanut Allergy pipeline products in clinical development include DBV Technologies' Viaskin Peanut, Camallegry's CA002, and Dupixient being developed by Sanofi and Regeneron. Other assets are VE416, ADP101, INP20, and CNP-201. It is expected that the launch of these drugs is likely to expand the Peanut Allergy market size during the forecast period.

Concluding thoughts on Peanut Allergy Market Dynamics

Peanut Allergy Market shall enlarge as oral peanut immunotherapy facilitates robust desensitization, leading to improved quality of life (QOL) with significant savings for the healthcare system and patient convenience. Also, persistently rising cases of Peanut Allergies offer opportunities to companies to launch new therapies in the market. The Peanut Allergy treatment market is expected to increase soon due to the launch of new products after receiving a boost in funding during the past few years.

However, desensitizing patients to their allergens with oral immunotherapy takes from 6 months to 1 year and can cause allergic reactions along the way. Even with strict avoidance, accidental exposures can occur in allergic individuals, leading to life-threatening reactions. Also, there is no clear-cut etiology to explain the rise of disease. There has been heterogeneity between oral Immunotherapy trials with different dosing regimens and endpoints, making results difficult to compare and interpret. In addition to that, the anticipated high cost of emerging biologic compounds raises issues for payers regarding how they will integrate these novel therapies into formularies and treatment continuums.

Scope of the Peanut Allergy Market Insight Report

Geography Covered: The United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), and Japan.

, EU5 ( , , , , and the ), and Japan. Study Period: 3-year historical and 10-year forecasted analysis (2018-2030).

Peanut Allergy Markets Segmentation: By Geographies and By Peanut Allergy Therapies (Historical and Forecasted, Current and Upcoming)

Dominant Market Companies investigating its candidates for Peanut Allergy: Nestle Health Sciences, DBV Technologies, Regeneron, Sanofi, Camallergy, Vedanta Biosciences, Alladapt Immunotherapeutics, InnoUp Farma, COUR Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Genentech, and several others.

Analysis: Comparative and conjoint analysis of emerging therapies.

Case Studies

KOL's Views

Analyst's View

1 Peanut Allergy Key Insights 2 Peanut Allergy Report Introduction 3 Peanut Allergy Market Overview at a Glance 4 Executive Summary of Peanut Allergy 5 Peanut Allergy Disease Background and Overview 6 Peanut Allergy Epidemiology and Patient Population 7 Country Wise-Epidemiology of Peanut Allergy 7.1 The United States 7.2 EU5 Countries 7.2.1 Germany 7.2.2 France 7.2.3 Italy 7.2.4 Spain 7.2.5 The United Kingdom 7.3 Japan 8 Organizations contributing towards the fight against Peanut Allergy 9 Peanut Allergy Patient Journey 10 Peanut Allergy Case Reports 11 Peanut Allergy Marketed Therapy 11.1 Palforzia (AR101): Nestle Health Sciences 12 Peanut Allergy Emerging Therapies 12.1 Viaskin Peanut: DBV Technologies 12.2 Dupixent (dupilumab): Regeneron/Sanofi 12.3 CA002: Camallergy 13 Peanut Allergy Other Assets 13.1 VE416: Vedanta Biosciences 13.2 ADP101: Alladapt Immunotherapeutics 13.3 INP20: InnoUp Farma 13.4 CNP-201: COUR Pharmaceuticals 13.5 Xolair (omalizumab): Novartis/Genentech 14 Peanut Allergy 7MM Market Analysis 14.1 The United States Peanut Allergy Market Size 14.2 EU-5 Peanut Allergy Market Size 14.2.1 Germany Market Size 14.2.2 France Market Size 14.2.3 Italy Market Size 14.2.4 Spain Market Size 14.2.5 The United Kingdom Market Size 14.2.3 Japan Peanut Allergy Market Size 15 KOL Views 16 Peanut Allergy Market Drivers 17 Peanut Allergy Market Barriers 18 Peanut Allergy SWOT Analysis 19 Peanut Allergy Unmet Needs 20 Appendix 21 DelveInsight Capabilities 22 Disclaimer 23 About DelveInsight

