Peakon Welcomes Sohaib Abbasi as Chairman of the Board

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, LONDON, BERLIN, AUCKLAND, New Zealand and NEW YORK, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Peakon, an employee success platform, announced the appointment of Sohaib Abbasi as Chairman of the board of directors.

A technology industry veteran, Sohaib brings a wealth of experience to Peakon, including more than a decade as CEO of Informatica – a software company which grew five-fold during his tenure. Sohaib currently serves on the boards of McAfee, Nutanix and StreamSets.

Commenting on his appointment, Sohaib Abbasi said: "Over the past 6 years, Peakon has established itself as a top leader in the employee engagement software category.

"Peakon is well-positioned for sustained growth as organizations increasingly focus on employees to attain their potential. I'm excited to join the board of directors as Peakon pursues its promising opportunity to help shape the future of work, and the workplace," he added.

Peakon CEO and co-founder Phil Chambers said: "I am delighted to welcome Sohaib as Chairman of the Peakon board. His experience and knowledge of the technology space will prove invaluable to us as we march ahead with our ambitious growth plans, and continue on our mission to make work work for people."

Sohaib served as the chairman and chief executive officer of Informatica from 2004 to 2015. Under his leadership, Informatica grew five-fold to $1 billion. Software revenue from new products grew by a 10-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 50% and established Informatica as the number one independent leader in data integration, data quality, MDM and cloud data integration.

Prior to Informatica, Sohaib served at Oracle Corporation for 20 years, most recently as a member of Oracle's executive committee and as senior vice president of two major divisions, Oracle Tools and Oracle Education. Sohaib joined Oracle in 1982, when it was a 30-person startup, and was instrumental in growing the business from $4 million to more than $9 billion in annual revenues. He envisioned and launched the Oracle Tools business, which he grew from zero to $3.75 billion in cumulative license revenues.

In 2010, Sohaib was named the Chairman of the Year in the American Business Awards. In 2013, Bloomberg ranked him second in its list of all-time business turnaround CEOs in technology; in 2014, Glassdoor ratings ranked him one of the five best CEOs to work for in the Enterprise Software industry.

Sohaib served on the board of Red Hat Software from 2011 to 2019 and on the board of New Relic from 2016 to 2019.

Currently, Sohaib serves on the board of McAfee, Nutanix and StreamSets. He also serves as a senior advisor at TPG Capital and Balderton Capital.

He holds both a B.S. and M.S. in Computer Science from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

About Peakon

Peakon is an employee success platform that converts feedback into insights. It makes the employee conversation quantifiable and actionable to increase employee engagement – not simply measure it. Peakon's core belief is that work should work for people, and with the largest data set of employee feedback in the world, Peakon provides customised benchmarks and personalised insights to support our mission of helping every employee drive the change they want to see. To date, Peakon has helped organisations like Capgemini, Verizon, Pret, Trustpilot, and easyJet make fundamental changes in how they operate to improve employee experience, driving greater business results.

