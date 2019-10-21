Peak Inspire Nigeria's Para Powerlifters at Abuja 2020 World Cup Launch

Addressing the distinguished audience at the unveiling of Abuja 2020 athletes held at the Presidential Villa in the federal capital on Thursday night, the Marketing Director of FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria Plc, Chris Wulff-Caesar said the athletes have richly earned the tag "Unstoppable" by surmounting all odds to win several laurels at international competitions.

Wulff-Caesar further said: "Peak conceived and campaigned the 'Unstoppable' concept, which was driven by the realisation that as challenging as their current situation might be, the para powerlifting athletes remain optimistic about their dreams and aspirations. We called them the 'Unstoppable' because they dared the odds and confronted their disability to excel where only the strong can survive. We are glad that they justified our expectations and they are now well known globally as 'the Unstoppable!'"

He explained that the "Unstoppable" initiative aligns with the global philosophy of Royal FrieslandCampina and the brand essence of Peak, and the parent company believed that it had provided a template for multinationals to emulate.

Wulff-Caesar assured the Chief Host of Abuja 2020, who is also Nigeria's First Lady, Dr (Mrs) Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, that Peak would throw its weight behind the successful hosting of the Games, and also support the Nigerian continent to Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympics.

He encouraged the athletes, coaches and administrators to make the best possible use of the opportunity of representing the country at global tournaments.

"FrieslandCampina WAMCO is inspired by the feats Nigeria's para powerlifters have achieved at global competitions over the years, which have justified the partnership we struck with the Nigeria Para Powerlifting Federation three years ago," the Marketing Director stated, adding: "The athletes have demonstrated that Peak milk has indeed lived true to its brand promise of enabling all Nigerians to reach their Peak. We will continue in that stride to nourish all Nigerians with quality dairy nutrition, for which we have become reputed since 1954."

Since it struck partnership with the Nigeria Para Powerlifting Federation in December 2016, Peak has boosted the morale of the athletes. It renovated a world-class power gym and provided the best nutrition for the athletes. In addition, the brand also created the platform to expand the 'Unstoppable' narrative by exploiting the Unstoppable Videos, social media platforms and Ted ex, among other tools.

Peak supported the Lagos 2019 International Para Powerlifting Championship by donating IPC certified bus – the first of its kind in Nigeria – to the Federation, among other gestures.

The unveiling of Abuja 2020 athletes, which was presided over by the wife of the Vice President, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo, also witnessed the formal constitution of the Main Organising Committee, which is headed by the First Lady, as well as the Mascot and the clothing line for the Games.

Mrs Buhari charged the organisers to pull all the stops to ensure a success event as athletes, officials and guests would be coming from Europe, the Americas and Africa to converge in Abuja.

The President of the Nigeria Para Power Lifting Federation, Mrs. Queen Idris explained that the choice of the First Lady to host the event was deliberate, given her commitment to the cause of vulnerable Nigerians. She said that since most of the team members are also female, they are inspired by her involvement.

