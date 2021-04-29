Peach Acquires Scandinavian Ad Delivery Company

"We are excited to welcome Adtoox to the Peach team. In the 14 years since founding Adtoox Emil and Oskar have built a strong team and product range, which is a leading platform used by brands, agencies and media owners to deliver ads in the Nordics. We have a shared vision of making it easy for our customers to manage the workflow of advertising content and data between brands, production companies, agencies and media owners," said Ben Regensburger, CEO at Peach.

About Peach

Global video ad management platform Peach, manages the world's advertising content and makes it easy for brands, agencies and media owners to collaborate with each other on a global scale.

Since 1996, Peach has been shaking up the way advertising is distributed and powering the world's most ambitious creative. Broadcasters around the world rely on Peach every day.

Operating across over 100 countries worldwide, the Peach technology has revolutionised ad industry workflows, replacing laborious manual tasks with automated processes, and offering efficiency, visibility and security. Its technology simplifies complicated ad delivery processes and ensures all ads arrive at their destinations in perfect condition.

For more information visit: www.peachvideo.com

