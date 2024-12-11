Pea Starch Market worth $361.8 million by 2029- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The pea starch market is estimated at USD 165.8 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 361.8 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 10.0% from 2024 to 2029, according to a report published by MarketsandMarkets™.

MarketsandMarkets Logo

The global pea starch market is growing substantially due to its increasing application in the food and pet food industry. Additionally, the importance of gluten-free and allergen-free goods is increasing, resulting in the market's growth. Also, the growing vegan population and popularity of plant-based food products fuel the market's growth. Moreover, with the increasing demand for gluten-free and allergen-free diets, pea starch presents a good option for manufacturers looking to cater to these preferences.

Based on product type, the native starch segment dominated the pea starch market during the study period.

Based on product type, the native starch segment is expected to dominate the pea starch market during the study period. It has a natural appeal and clean label, thereby offering versatile functionality in different industries. Consumer demand for simple, transparent, and minimally processed ingredients continues to rise; hence, native pea starch is aligned with this growing clean-label and health-conscious trend. Its ability to thicken, bind, and provide texture would make it an excellent addition to such food products as plant-based meats, gluten-free options, or dairy alternatives. Furthermore, native pea starch is non-GMO, allergen-free, and sustainable, fitting into the consumer demands for sustainability and allergy-free products.

The binding and thickening segment within the function has a larger share and is growing at a higher CAGR in the pea starch market during the forecast period.

The Pea starch's natural ability to bind and thicken makes it a highly versatile ingredient in food manufacturing, especially in plant-based, gluten-free, and clean-label products. Pea starch creates texture and structure in products- plant-based meats, dairy alternatives, and gluten-free baked goods. Thickening properties play a critical role in the manufacture of sauces, soups, gravies, and dressings to obtain the correct consistency. Furthermore, pea starch is appealing to the clean-label movement, as it provides a natural, simple ingredient that meets customers' requirements for product recognition and composition of non-synthetic components.

Based on region, North America holds a significant market share in the pea starch market.

North America holds a significant market share in the pea starch market. Increasing demand for plant-based, gluten-free, and organic products, which health-conscious consumers and sustainability trends are driving, is further creating a strong market for pea starch. As more people in North America start using plant-based diets and avoid gluten, the demand for such alternative ingredients as pea starch continues to grow. Further, innovation in food technology and also emphasis on the clean label, non-GMO products are contributing toward higher adoption in food manufacturing. Government support for sustainable agriculture and the region's well-entrenched food sector is helping in the growth of the market further.

The report profiles key players such as Ingredion (US), Roquette Frères (France), Yantai Shuangta Food Co., Ltd (China), Ebro Foods, S.A. (Spain), Puris (US), Dsm-firmenich (Netherlands), AGT Food and Ingredients (Canada), Emsland-Stärke Gesellschaft (Germany), Cosucra (Belgium), Agrocorp International Pte Ltd (Singapore).

