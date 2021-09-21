PDI Introduces New and Enhanced Solutions to Drive Consumer Engagement, Optimize Enterprise Productivity, and Strengthen Security

New Offerings Empower Convenience Retailers and Fuel Marketers to Overcome Critical Industry Challenges

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Professional Datasolutions, Inc. (PDI), a global provider of leading software for the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale industries, has announced a wide range of new or enhanced solutions. These solutions are designed to help PDI customers drive consumer engagement, optimize enterprise productivity, and secure their networks in the most efficient and cost-effective manner possible.

With continued M&A activity and the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the entire convenience retail and fuel marketing industry faces more disruption than ever. PDI is committed to helping these companies innovate by partnering with them to accelerate their digital transformation. Embracing more integrated, automated solutions is a proven method for growing sales through increased consumer engagement, foot traffic, and basket size while reducing costs through operational efficiency. As a result, these companies will be able to make more-informed decisions by leveraging data and analytics tools as they secure their entire IT stack with the latest cybersecurity services.

"Gemini is proud to partner with PDI, who shares the common goal of saving customers money," said Brent Bergevin, vice president of transportation for Gemini. "We'll continue to find solutions for our fleet that ultimately help get customers back on the road quickly and at the best value."

The new and enhanced solution areas include:

Payment and loyalty c onsumer e ngagement: PDI now provides enhanced consumer access and engagement with a loyalty and payment solution that combines the benefits of the company's convenience marketing experience, resources, and industry partnerships. These enhancements enable both small and large businesses to gain clarity about their shoppers, create more targeted promotions, and simplify consumer lifecycle management. The recent GasBuddy acquisition enables retailers to quickly bring new consumers into their payment and loyalty programs while utilizing robust consumer lifecycle management tools, including the integration of Salesforce Marketing Cloud.

PDI now provides enhanced consumer access and engagement with a loyalty and payment solution that combines the benefits of the company's convenience marketing experience, resources, and industry partnerships. These enhancements enable both small and large businesses to gain clarity about their shoppers, create more targeted promotions, and simplify consumer lifecycle management. The recent GasBuddy acquisition enables retailers to quickly bring new consumers into their payment and loyalty programs while utilizing robust consumer lifecycle management tools, including the integration of Salesforce Marketing Cloud. Enterprise productivity : The PDI Load Board and SmartSchedule-Tankwagon connect the ecosystem of petroleum marketers and third-party carriers with a single place to market and handle transactions for "extraneous" loads. Carriers can bid on a load, and marketers can add their own controls to protect their relationships and margins. Moreover, both transport and tankwagon loads can now be managed in a single solution, streamlining the scheduling and delivery process. In addition, a new web-only experience eliminates the need for onsite POS integration, improves productivity through task automation, and enables more intelligent business decisions based on data rather than historical intuition.

The PDI Load Board and SmartSchedule-Tankwagon connect the ecosystem of petroleum marketers and third-party carriers with a single place to market and handle transactions for "extraneous" loads. Carriers can bid on a load, and marketers can add their own controls to protect their relationships and margins. Moreover, both transport and tankwagon loads can now be managed in a single solution, streamlining the scheduling and delivery process. In addition, a new web-only experience eliminates the need for onsite POS integration, improves productivity through task automation, and enables more intelligent business decisions based on data rather than historical intuition. Security: With enhancements to PDI Extended Detection and Response (XDR) Complete, companies now have a cost-effective way to supplement thinly stretched IT teams with fully managed cybersecurity services. This offering reduces business risk while restoring confidence that critical assets are being monitored 24/7/365. In addition, the PDI VirtualNOC Management Portal helps stores avoid network downtime by leveraging proactive network monitoring and powerful remote management capabilities.

"We realize the critical challenges our customers face from increased competition, rapidly fluctuating market dynamics, and operational complexity," said Jimmy Frangis, CEO at PDI. "In particular, the lack of integrated tools across the fuel and convenience retail ecosystem has created unnecessary cost and inhibited innovation. Our new solutions are specifically designed to simplify operations—from holistic back-office ERP solutions to state-of-the-art cybersecurity services. We're devoted to delivering exactly what our customers are asking for."

