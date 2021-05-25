PDI Innovation Connects the Convenience and Petroleum Industry Ecosystem

The company reduces complexities by enabling automation and better customer experiences

ATLANTA, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PDI (www.pdisoftware.com), a global provider of leading software to the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale industries, announced today that it intends to invest over $100 million during the next five years to fuel innovation, improve customer experiences, and connect the industry's software ecosystem—delivering new solutions that propel the entire industry forward.

"PDI has been strengthening its portfolio, bringing together enhancements that use real-time data and connectivity software that are foundational for the ongoing success of this industry," said Rohit Mehra, vice president, Network Infrastructure at IDC. "They are well-equipped to create pervasive and connected user experiences that will help customers scale securely."

PDI recognizes the challenges operators face due to lack of time, resources, automation, and tools to deliver on-demand insights. New solutions, tighter integration, and faster innovation are PDI's top priorities. Notable recent updates include:

PDI Security Platform: Simplify managing, monitoring, and protecting businesses against cyberthreats.

Fuel Pricing Data Integrations: Leverage real-time data to automate daily tasks and improve pricing strategies.

Delivery Platform APIs: Integrate order-ahead and delivery partners, like Vroom Delivery, and allow products to automatically update from the PDI Pricebook.

Newly formed Innovation Group: Early releases, like Load Board, provide on-demand freight exchange between a company and its carriers, allowing carriers to view or bid on loads based on eligibility.

PDI customers are already leveraging the new technology. Leading petrol retailer Applegreen, with operations in Europe and the U.S., relies on PDI for its ERP, Fuel Pricing, and Security solutions. "The fuel market has been particularly challenging this year, and more than ever we need tools to deliver on our 'low fuel prices, always' promise to our customers," said Lee O' Connor, head of Retail Fuel and Analytics, Applegreen, Ireland. "PDI's Fuel Pricing solution has been easy to integrate and implement with our existing systems and provides insight into price fluctuations, helping deliver on our promise."

"Creating a more seamless customer experience and making it easier to do business with PDI is a priority," said Jimmy Frangis, CEO, at PDI. "We're heavily investing in our people and software to help our customers bring convenience and energy to the world."

Frangis will share PDI's innovation strategy during the "Spark: Powering Possibilities" Live Cast on June 8, 2021, at 10:30am EDT.

Learn more at pdisoftware.com/spark.

About PDI

Professional Datasolutions, Inc. (PDI) software helps businesses and brands increase sales, operate more efficiently and securely, and improve critical decision-making. Since 1983, PDI has proudly served the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale industries. Over 1,500 companies, representing more than 200,000 locations worldwide, count on PDI's solutions and expertise to deliver convenience and energy to the world. For more information about PDI, visit www.pdisoftware.com.

