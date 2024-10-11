PCR Technologies Market to Hit USD 21.89 Billion by 2030 with 7.7% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=96291811

Recent improvements in PCR technology are, therefore, increasingly changing the industry landscape through a combination of innovative developments and regulatory shifts. A great new trend in the industry involves an increasing use of digital PCR (dPCR), ideally used in high sensitivity and accuracy in the detection and quantification of DNA or RNA at very low concentrations, making it essential in cancer diagnostics and pathogen identification. Another crucial breakthrough is multiplex PCR, which allows detecting more than one target within a single assay, which enhances the rapidity and efficiency of testing. The latest technology is the incorporation of PCR with the CRISPR technology - combining the specificity of the CRISCR-Cas systems with PCR's amplification capability, which makes the diagnosis even more precise and sensitive. These advances, coupled with changes on the regulatory front which simplify the pathway of diagnostic device approvals, change the landscape of the market.

Based on the product segment, the PCR technologies market is segmented into – Reagents and consumables, instruments and software & services. Among them, reagents and consumables account for the largest share in the PCR technologies market. This is possible due to the increase in use of dPCR and rise in number of analytical methods associated with dPCR. Moreover, the presence of dPCR in molecular/genetic field and diagnostics is supposed to drive the growth of this market.

Based on technique, the PCR technologies market is divided into conventional PCR, real-time PCR (qPCR), digital PCR (dPCR), reverse transcription PCR (RT-PCR), hot-start PCR, multiplex PCR, and other PCR techniques. The qPCR segment holds the largest share of the market in 2023 due to numerous factors such as increasing uses of qPCR (due to its advantages over conventional PCR) and increase in funding to support life sciences research. Some of the advantages that qPCR offers compared to conventional PCR include a much wider dynamic range of quantification of target molecules, capability of allowing data gathering during the exponential phase of the reaction, thus no post-procedure processing, real-time monitoring, increasing the time efficiency several folds, and kinetics of the assay in the early stages of the reaction.

Prominent players in the PCR technologies market include F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), QIAGEN (Germany), Takara Bio, Inc. (Japan), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Standard Biotools (US),Lonza (Switzerland), Danaher Corporation (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Bioneer Corporation (South Korea), PerkinElmer Inc. (US), Hologic Inc. (US), Sansure Biotech Inc. (China) Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) and Analytik Jena AG (Germany).

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US): Thermo Fisher Scientific is a prominent player that offers wide range of products across the world. The product portfolio of this firm comprises PCR instruments, reagents & consumables and software for traditional PCR as well as advanced qPCR (quantitative PCR). The company has global presence in more than 50 countries. The firm actively engages in numerous growth strategies such as product launches, partnerships, acquisitions collaborations and expansions. For instance, in November 2023, the firm launched RT-PCR Flu A/Flu B test to identify and differentiate between influenza A and B in approximate 30 minutes.

F. Hoffmoann La-Roche Ltd. (Switzerland): Roche Diagnostics is leading in biotechnology and diagnostics and is a well-established player in PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) market. The product portfolio of this firm includes PCR instruments, software and reagents & consumables. The company also participates in inorganic growth strategies that comprise partnership, collaboration and acquisitions. For instance, in September 2021, the company acquired TIB Molbiol (Germany) to include new infectious diseases in its PCR product portfolio. The company concentrates on product integration by launching products that are compatible with the users and assist it to mark its presence in the PCR market.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US): Bio-Rad Laboratories is a key player in clinical diagnostics and life science. The company holds a global presence in PCR market in over 100 countries across Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The firm is associated with the manufacturing and selling of over 5,000 reagents and laboratory equipment (including qPCR and dPCR products). To mark its presence in PCR market, the company engages in strategic collaborations and acquisitions. For instance, in August 2022, the firm acquired Curiosity Diagnostics (Poland) which is aimed to manufacture quick diagnostics PCR system.

