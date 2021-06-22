PCM TRIALS Expands Global Footprint with European Office

"Europe represents an important center of clinical research, which is why we opened an office in the United Kingdom. This office allows us to be more responsive to the needs of our research partners throughout Europe," said Greg Austin, president of Professional Case Management , the parent company of PCM Trials and a 30+ year industry leader in delivering specialized, in-home medical care.

According to Austin, the opening of the new office in London is only the first of many steps being taken to support the increasingly global nature of clinical trials.

For more than a decade, PCM Trials has effectively served in excess of 130 sponsors and dozens of CROs from its U.S. headquarters located in Denver, CO. The company has conducted decentralized clinical trials research on four continents for more than 270 protocols in more than 30 unique therapeutic areas.

While the company has served an increasing number of customers over the years, it saw its greatest growth in demand last year as it supported the clinical research community throughout the COVID pandemic. During the pandemic, PCM Trials completed 99.9% of its visits in-window.

"COVID created significant challenges for the clinical trial community, forcing a number of the trials to either be postponed or cancelled," said Austin. "Participants in these clinical trials were unable to access trial sites due to COVID-related restrictions. This impeded access meant that trials were at risk of not complying with the protocols which could have nullified the trial data. Since our CMRNs visit participants in their homes or places of employment, we are able to help our clinical research partners maintain the validity of their data set."

Austin noted that PCM Trials' direct-to-patient clinical research visits also enable more diversity in clinical trials, even when the world is not in the middle of a pandemic. "Because we can effectively reach a more diverse participant population, including rural and minority patients, we help our research partners provide meaningful results that are applicable to a broader array of patients," he said.

"While many other clinical trial providers solely contract with third-party nurse staffing agencies, we've built our reputation by hiring and certifying our own nurses on the unique needs of clinical trials and their participants. This direct relationship results in enhanced patient safety, faster trial completions, greater retention and data compliance," said Austin.

For more information about PCM Trials or to initiate an RFP for an upcoming trial, email info@pcmtrials.com.

About PCM Trials : PCM Trials is leading the global shift toward decentralized clinical trials by bringing clinical research to patients, wherever and whenever it is most convenient for them. PCM Trials directly recruits, trains, certifies, and manages Certified Mobile Research Nurses (CMRNs) to ensure that each visit meets the highest standards for data quality and patient experience. By reducing the barriers to participation, PCM Trials' mobile nurses support study recruitment, retention, adherence, and diversity. PCM Trials is an independent company headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with European operations based out of the UK, and has conducted more than 29,000 mobile research visits since 2008.

