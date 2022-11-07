PCI Security Standards Council Hires Yew Kuann Cheng Regional Vice President, Asia-Pacific

Long time payment security expert to lead Asia-Pacific efforts for the PCI SSC

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The PCI Security Standards Council, a global standards body for the payment card industry has announced Yew Kuann Cheng as the new Regional Vice President for Asia-Pacific. This role will seek to expand outreach efforts to educate and promote the importance of the PCI Security Standards throughout the region.

Yew Kuann will serve as Regional Vice President and will be responsible for driving adoption of the PCI Security Standards for payment security throughout Asia-Pacific. Based in Singapore, Yew Kuann will serve as the senior representative and relationship manager for the PCI SSC in Asia Pacific. In this new role he will help to drive awareness and growth of the Council with an emphasis on educating stakeholders on the importance of data security for payments, growing participation, and supporting the adoption of PCI SSC standards within the AP region.

"Yew Kuann brings a unique set of skills and knowledge to the PCI SSC and we are excited to have him join the PCI family" said Lance Johnson, Executive Director of the PCI Security Standards Council. "Yew Kuann will play a key role in our continued focus on Asia-Pacific as a priority region for payment security."

"I am thrilled to tackle this new challenge and look forward to working with payment industry stakeholders throughout the region" said Yew Kuann Cheng. "My background in payments, fraud risk management and compliance, and my passion for security can help organizations understand the importance of what the PCI SSC does and why it matters. We all need to be working together to combat the threats that are out there today."

Yew Kuann holds a Bachelor's degree in Computing from Monash University in Australia. He spent 15 years as the Senior Director, Risk Strategy and Operations in Asia-Pacific for Visa.

Yew Kuann is a resident of Singapore and enjoys spending time with his family, reading and walking his dogs.

About the PCI Security Standards Council

The PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC) leads a global, cross-industry effort to increase payment security by providing industry-driven, flexible, and effective data security standards and programs that help businesses detect, mitigate and prevent cyberattacks and breaches. Connect with the PCI SSC on LinkedIn . Join the conversation on Twitter @PCISSC . Subscribe to the PCI Perspectives Blog .

