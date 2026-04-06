PCB and PCBA Market to Jump at 5.1% CAGR reaching $182.2 Billion Market Size by 2036

PUNE, India, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Market Decipher, a leading consulting firm, has updated its comprehensive report titled 'PCB & PCBA Industry Report 2026–2036,' offering critical insights into the rapidly expanding global market. Market definition as per report: "While most PCBs are ultimately assembled into PCBAs and generate downstream revenue, the PCB and PCBA markets represent different stages of value creation and are therefore measured separately to avoid double counting."

PCB/PCBA market revenue growth led by data-center/cloud and 5G markets, with aerospace/defense, industrial/machine vision and medical also strong; automotive/EV remains a strategic growth area (EV power modules, ADAS) though sources focus more on AI/server gains. Supply chains are shifting – e.g. TTM is buying a Wisconsin PCB plant and land in Penang to spur US and Malaysian capacity, while AT&S is ramping new factories in Malaysia and Austria. High-performance materials (low-loss, high-speed laminates like M7/M8 CCL and Rogers Megtron series) and advanced substrates are in much higher demand, prompting Panasonic Industry to spend ¥7.5B on a new MEGTRON materials line for AI servers. PCB makers highlight ongoing industry 4.0 automation (drilling, conveyance) but provide few specifics. Persistent raw‐material tightness (notably copper foil and fiberglass) is causing price hikes, which some firms are passing on to customers. Energy and commodity costs have compressed margins in late 2025 for some amid these pressures. Sustainability efforts (lead-free processes, green power) are mentioned by some firms' ESG groups but have yet to play a major public role in 2025–26. Key trends are AI/5G-driven PCB demand, strategic capacity expansion across geographies, and a push into higher-end HDI/rigid-flex products – tempered by supply-chain bottlenecks and input-cost headwinds.

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"While PCB demand remains foundational, the real value expansion lies in PCBA, fueled by AI servers, 5G infrastructure, and next-generation automotive electronics." - Kunal Singh (Senior Analyst at Market Decipher)

Rigid 1-2 sided Market

The rigid 1-2 sided segment continues to make headlines with record‑setting achievements and strategic market adjustments from top firms. In July 2025, OKI Circuit Technology has developed rigid-flex PCBs with embedded copper coins that offered improved heat dissipation for use in rockets and satellite-mounted equipment operating in vacuum environments. This has helped to target the rapidly growing market, as the new PCBs not only resolved the issue of heat management for high heat-generating components, but also enable space savings, weight reductions and reduce mounting man-hours because they are connector-less. Major design developments scheduled for 2027 are expected to set new benchmarks for this segment, reinforcing new strategies for the growth of alternative investments.

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Standard multilayer: A Resilient and Growing Market

The standard multilayer market is seeing rising investment interest, driven by strong demand for new and upgraded circuits and with digital platforms improving marketing strategies and trade. In March 2026, LPKF Laser & Electronics SE presented the complete workflow for in-house multilayer PCB manufacturing at embedded world 2026 in Nuremberg. This included the three easy steps that include structuring, pressing and platings.

Key Players: Zhen Ding Technology (ZDT), Unimicron Technology Corporation, TTM Technologies.

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Microvia or Build up: Steady growing market

The advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) depend on microvias for compact radar and camera modules. ADAS systems fuse radar, lidar, cameras and constantly updating maps into a kind of artificial intuition which helps cars not just respond to danger but sense it before it happens. The shift is advantage for the segment as this has shifted from passive warning systems to proactive driving intelligence creating its demand. March 2026, Mobileye Vision Technologies Ltd. announced that a leading U.S. automaker will integrate its Driver Monitoring System into future EyeQ6L-equipped vehicles

Key players: Aspocomp Manufacturers, Viasion Manufacturers.

Get the Report: https://www.marketdecipher.com/report/pcb-pcba-market

Competitive Landscape and Market Outlook

The global PCB & PCBA market is highly fragmented and competitive, spanning categories such as rigid 1-2 suded, microvia or build up, standard multilayer, HDI&DI, flexible and rigid flex, IC Substrate. The landscape includes major manufacturing companies likZhen Ding Technology (ZDT), Unimicron Technology Corporation. Competition is driven by extensive product launches, brand collaborations, authenticity assurance, and strong investors support. Digital marketplaces and secondary trading platforms are intensifying competition by improving global reach and price transparency. Additionally, the rise of direct-to-consumer models and growing demand from various other market players are reshaping competitive dynamics, pushing players to innovate across product quality, exclusivity, and community-driven experiences. Tight supply of key inputs (T-glass fabric, copper foil) is a concern. Nan Ya PCB notes rising international copper prices have lifted product costs, and multiple sources (unverified here) report continued price hikes for laminates.

Custom Report can be procured on request: https://www.marketdecipher.com/report/pcb-pcba-market

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