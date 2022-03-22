Paysenger Joins World Blockchain Summit - Dubai 2022 as co-host

Founded in 2021, Paysenger is a communication monetization service based on blockchain technology. It enables users to increase awareness of their messages by paying for the recipient's attention. With it, users can reach out and begin communicating with experts, celebrities, or media personalities via chat, conference, or video, all with a few clicks. The Paysenger web app has over 100,000 users and has already managed to raise an impressive US$ 2 million so far. It built a solid team of 85 professionals from various fields of expertise, all working to improve the product, launch the mobile app, and draw in new users.

World Blockchain Summit and Paysenger both equally focuses on democratizing blockchain technology and expanding its access to a larger audience. At the summit, Paysenger will present some of the latest communication trends, introducing the new ethics of communication that appears at the junction of the attention economy and blockchain.

Pavel Maksimov, Founder/CBDO of Paysenger, a successful business developer and investor and Stanislav Novikov, Founder/CEO of Paysenger will be present at the summit.

Mithun Shetty, CEO Trescon with regards to this said, "We are extremely glad that World Blockchain Summit is co-hosted by Paysenger, which firmly believes in the immense potential of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology like we do. The platform is attracting millions of internet users and us one among them. We are thrilled to co-host and are looking forward for the event."

About Paysenger:

Paysenger is an online service that monetizes direct communications: chats, calls, streams. Users of the service will be able to communicate directly with experts, advisors, scientists, bloggers, and any others who are generally considered popular in any given niche. Experts and influencers will be able to monetize their skills and attention, making it easier to filter out unnecessary communication requests.

